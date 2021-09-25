Spider-Man Director Jon Watts to Helm New Movie With George Clooney and Brad Pitt; Could Fantastic Four Get Delayed?
As it turns out, Jon Watts appears to be set for the immediate future. The filmmaker is currently putting the finishing touches on Spider-Man: No Way Home and his next project looks to be one of the hottest things in Hollywood. In fact, the project has attracted so much attention, we've got to ask the question — is something going to end up happening to Watts' Fantastic Four?comicbook.com
