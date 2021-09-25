CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

PM Modi arrives in New York ahead of the United Nations General Assembly’s 76th session

By Himanshu Sharma
goodmorningpost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePM Modi arrived in New York today from Washington, where he will speak at the UN General Assembly’s 76th session on September 25. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the UNGA was essentially held last year. After holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office...

www.goodmorningpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
newyorkcitynews.net

New York: Indian diaspora gathers outside PM Modi's hotel

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the hotel in New York on Saturday (local time) where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is staying. Keeping with the spirit of the visit, they chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Matram' slogans. PM Modi is scheduled...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

PM Modi arrives in New York for final leg of US visit

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening (local time) arrived in New York, where he is scheduled to address the 76th session of UNGA tomorrow. He left from Washington earlier in the day after holding a meeting with President Joe Biden and attending the...
WORLD
Shortcake

West Virginia governor becomes enraged when asked about the handling of the Covid spike.

Gov. Jim JusticeF. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail/AP. In a tense interview on Sunday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice defended his state's handling of the recent Covid-19 rise. On CBS' "Face the Nation," the Republican governor sparred with interviewer Margaret Brennan, challenging most of what she stated, beginning with her claim that the state is "in crisis owing to the Delta varia"
Fox News

WaPo reporter deletes ‘grossly inappropriate’ tweet about Biden visit to cemetery where his family is buried

Washington Post White House reporter Annie Linsky deleted a tweet on Sunday about President Biden's visit to a cemetery where his daughter, son and former wife are buried. "Biden goes to church and walks through a graveyard in Wilmington as his legislative agenda is dying in Washington," Linksky tweeted. After a flurry of criticism and outrage, Linsky deleted the tweet.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
Fox News

Kabul faces blackout as Taliban fails to pay the bills

Afghanistan’s capital could be plunged into darkness as the winter sets in because the country’s new Taliban rulers haven’t paid Central Asian electricity suppliers or resumed collecting money from consumers. Unless addressed, the situation could cause a humanitarian disaster, warned Daud Noorzai, who resigned as chief executive of the country’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
goodmorningpost.com

Sindh government announces that Umer Sharif will be buried in the Abdullah Shah Ghazi cemetery

The burial of famed comedian Umer Sharif in the Abdullah Shah Ghazi tomb is being planned by the Sindh government. Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said in a tweet that everyone was saddened by the death of Umer Sharif and that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s rally scheduled for Sunday had been cancelled (today). According to him, a son of the late comedian stated that Umer Sharif desired to be buried in the Abdullah Shah Ghazi cemetery, and the provincial government was making preparations for this.
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Taranjit Singh Sandhu
Person
Narendra Modi
Washington Post

U.S. Navy hit by another international bribery scandal

Federal agents are investigating a new U.S. Navy corruption case that has strong echoes of the Fat Leonard scandal, with a defense contractor facing accusations that he delivered cash bribes and bilked the Navy out of at least $50 million to service its ships in foreign ports, according to recently unsealed court records.
MLS
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
YourErie

Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, ‘a number of civilians’ dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb exploded in the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday, leaving “number of civilians dead,” a Taliban spokesman said, in the first major attack on the city after the departure of U.S. forces. The bomb targeted the sprawling Eidgah Mosque in Kabul, where a memorial service […]
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

North Korea threatens top UN body after emergency meeting

North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country's missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body.During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea's missile launches and calls on it to fully implement council resolutions that ban its ballistic missile firings. On Sunday, Jo Chol Su, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, warned the U.N. council it “had better think what consequences it will bring in the future in case it tries to encroach...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Un General Assembly#Unga#The Oval Office Of#Quad Leaders#Ist#The Un General Debate#Permanent Representative#The General Debate#The General Assembly
CNN

Why October 19 could be a catastrophic day for the US economy

New York (CNN Business) — The United States could be just weeks away from defaulting on its debt for the first time ever. The $28.4 trillion debt limit was reinstated August 1. Since then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been keeping the nation's finances afloat by using emergency accounting maneuvers. Known as "extraordinary measures," these steps allow the government to borrow additional funds without breaching the debt ceiling.
POLITICS
AFP

In Iraq, big neighbour Iran faces growing backlash

As Iraq heads to the polls on October 10, a spotlight has fallen on the outsized influence neighbouring Iran wields -- but also on the growing popular backlash against it. - Volatile relations - Historically, relations have been volatile between Iraq and its larger neighbour to the east.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
United Nations
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Rebel Yell

Israeli government puts pressure on people vaccinated twice |

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Due to the high number of infections, the Israeli government is increasing pressure on people who were vaccinated twice during the Corona crisis: from Sunday, the so-called Green Pass, which facilitates access to public life, does not apply until six months after the second vaccination. Thereafter,...
WORLD
AFP

Fumio Kishida to be approved Japan's next PM

Japan's parliament votes Monday to approve Fumio Kishida as the country's next prime minister, with the new leader expected to announce a cabinet including both holdovers and fresh faces. The victory effectively ensures he will win a vote later Monday in parliament, where the LDP's ruling coalition holds a commanding majority, and become leader of the world's third largest economy.
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy: From peace laureate to wartime ruler

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power vowing sweeping reforms that earned him a Nobel Peace Prize, before becoming mired in a brutal internal conflict that threatens to destabilise the entire Horn of Africa region.  From the celebrated heights of a Nobel Peace Prize to a pariah in just two years," said Cameron Hudson, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Africa Center.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy