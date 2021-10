We know you have a secret stock pile of plastic bags in your house, so bring them to us and put them to use. Drop off 20 plastic grocery bags, and we will give you a reusable canvas tote bag in exchange (other bags like bread, produce, dry cleaning, etc. will count as well). KCB staff will be set up in front of the Food Lion on John's Island from 10am until 2pm. One tote bag per customer please.