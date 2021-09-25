Blue Origin beaming up William Shatner for October suborbital spaceflight: report

William Shatner is jumping on the current '90s sci-fi revival bandwagon as his Shatner Universe is developing a reboot of his sci-fi cyber masterpiece TekWar with Pure Imagination Studios. The mixed-reality adult animated series is pitched as something that can be watched as a regular TV experience, but also allows viewers to join in the narrative via mobile and table apps and wearable devices, and make the entire experience more immersive. It sounds very much like Shatner is once again looking to boldly go into new frontiers, and could well be the pioneer of this kind of entertainment as technology continues to advance at pace.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO