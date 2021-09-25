CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Blue Origin beaming up William Shatner for October suborbital spaceflight: report

By Lucas Manfredi
fox5atlanta.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - After leading the crew of the USS Starship Enterprise on television, Captain James T. Kirk himself, William Shatner, is headed for the stars for real. According to TMZ, the 90-year-old "Star Trek" veteran will climb aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket for a 15-minute suborbital spaceflight scheduled for October. The trip would make Shatner the oldest person to ever be launched into space, according to the outlet. TMZ claimed that the October spaceflight may be filmed as part of a documentary special produced by Shatner.

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cowl

SpaceX Capsule Completes Successful Orbit

On Saturday, Sept. 18, “SpaceX” and, more specifically, Elon Musk opened our eyes to an era of commercialized space tourism. Musk’s “SpaceX Dragon” Capsule carried a crew to space without an astronaut onboard for the first time in history. These four space travelers landed after a complete orbit around the globe. This success in space exploration signifies that people with the monetary means can now go to space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Wally Funk
Person
William Shatner
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
The Independent

Elon Musk aims another jibe at Jeff Bezos in billionaires’ space row: ‘You can’t sue your way to the moon’

Elon Musk has taken another jibe at Jeff Bezos after the Amazon founder lost a deal with Nasa and sued the American government for it, in what is turning out to be an extended, bitter feud between the two richest men in the world.Musk’s SpaceX won a spacecraft deal with Nasa in April for which Bezos’ Blue Origin was also competing. However, the decision was legally challenged by the Amazon founder. As their respective companies battled in federal court, the billionaires continued sparring outside.Speaking at the CodeCon 2021 conference with journalist Kara Swisher in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Musk told...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spacepolicyonline.com

Blue Origin Under Fire

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin finds itself under fire this week both from within and without. An essay penned by 21 current and former employees accuses the firm of being “stuck in a toxic past” while NASA documents blast the company’s bid for the Artemis Human Landing System. Blue Origin launches...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaceflight#Real Space#Space Suit#Tmz#Blue Origin#Fox Business#San Diego Comic Con
MovieWeb

William Shatner's TekWar Is Getting a Mixed-Reality Adult Animated Reboot

William Shatner is jumping on the current '90s sci-fi revival bandwagon as his Shatner Universe is developing a reboot of his sci-fi cyber masterpiece TekWar with Pure Imagination Studios. The mixed-reality adult animated series is pitched as something that can be watched as a regular TV experience, but also allows viewers to join in the narrative via mobile and table apps and wearable devices, and make the entire experience more immersive. It sounds very much like Shatner is once again looking to boldly go into new frontiers, and could well be the pioneer of this kind of entertainment as technology continues to advance at pace.
TV & VIDEOS
WAVY News 10

Saving Today’s Memories with William Shatner

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — What if there was a way for you to preserve your life story for generations to come? StoryFile Life is providing that opportunity because of new technological innovations. Actor William Shatner, best known for exploring new frontiers on the legendary Star Trek television series, joined HRS...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Register Citizen

William Shatner Talks Meeting Leonard Nimoy on 'The First Time'

William Shatner is unlike just about any other 90-year-old man on the planet. Not only does he keep busy as the host of The UnXplained on the History Channel, but he also finds time to appear at Star Trek conventions, and work on his horse-breeding business. He’s also reportedly heading up to space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard rocket.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
cbslocal.com

TV Legend William Shatner Joins Us!

William Shatner just turned 90(!), and he joins Cody to talk about "Storyfile Life," a new way to record yourself so you can be remembered by future family members and generations! It really is fascinating!
TV & VIDEOS
fox4news.com

William Shatner shares his life story on Storyfile

Outer space has been part of William Shatner's life for 55 years, ever since Star Trek debuted back in 1966. Now he's part of a project that seems like it belongs in that fictional series. He's working with a company called Storyfile Life on a very modern new platform.
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

Blue Origin's next spaceflight will include a former NASA engineer and a healthcare entrepreneur

Jeff Bezos's rocket firm, Blue Origin, is sending its next group of amateur astronauts to the edge of space in October. The company's second human flight will take place on October 12 and, like last time, will transport four tourists around 62 miles skyward aboard the company's New Shepard rocket. They'll experience a few minutes of weightlessness before floating back down to Earth in a pressurized capsule.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
elpasoheraldpost.com

Blue Origin announces next customers for upcoming human flight on October 12

On Monday, officials with Blue Origin announced that New Shepard’s 18th mission, NS-18, will lift off on Tuesday, October 12, carrying four astronauts to space and back. The NS-18 mission will include Dr. Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, Vice-Chair, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Dassault Systèmes and co-founder, Medidata.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CinemaBlend

Star Trek Vet William Shatner Will Reportedly Become The Oldest Person Launched Into Space

If you’ve played it on TV, you can pretty much do it in real life, right? William Shatner seems to think so, because the actor who played the iconic Captain Kirk in the OG Star Trek series and films is about to be beamed up... by a Jeff Bezos rocket. Apparently Shatner has a place on Blue Origin, the very same rocket that Bezos launched into space back in July. If take off goes according to plan, Shatner will be the oldest person to go into space so far.
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

William Shatner aka Captain Kirk Is Going To Space Next Month

William Shatner aka Captain Kirk is going into space next month. All of it will be captured on film aboard the Blue Origin rocket for a “Rocket Man” documentary?. He’s 90 years old, making him the oldest person ever to go to space. The previous record was set in July by 82-year-old Wally Funk.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy