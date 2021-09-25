CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Saul Sanchez Demolishes Ja'Rico O'Quinn in One Round

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaul ‘The Beast’ Sanchez lived up to his pre-fight promise of not allowing matters to go to the scorecards. A statement-making performance was offered by the streaking bantamweight, who scored a stunning first-round knockout of unbeaten Ja’Rico O’Quinn in their ShoBox main event. Sanchez floored O’Quinn three times in forcing the stoppage at 1:58 of round one Friday evening at Central Park Community Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

