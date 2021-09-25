Saul Sanchez Demolishes Ja'Rico O'Quinn in One Round

Saul Sanchez refuses to be defined by the lone loss on his career. Four wins have followed a narrow split decision defeat to Edwin Rodriguez in their August 2019 clash, with this Friday marking the third time in four fights where Sanchez fights outside of his home state of California. This weekend’s trek leads him to the Midwest against his most established opponent to date, as he faces unbeaten Jarico O’Quinn in a scheduled ten-round bantamweight battle atop a ShoBox card on Showtime from Central Park Community Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

BROKEN ARROW, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO