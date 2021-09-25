Kennett Upends Chichester

KENNETT SQUARE—For much of the first half, Chichester was winning the battle up front, moving the undersized Blue Demons seemingly at will. But despite some big plays leading to multiple trips in the red zone, the Eagles were, mostly, unable to capitalize. Though the Eagles (1-2) took a 6-3 lead into the brake at halftime, Kennett (5-1) poured it on in the second half, and won going away, 31-14. “We sputtered a little bit in the first half,” said Kennett coach Lance Frazier. “We just decided we were going to keep grinding it, and pounding away with the roack. Our guys, even though we don’t have the biggest kids around, love that style of football.”