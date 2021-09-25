CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

‘Special’ special teams effort helps Pottsgrove in 31-0 win over Phoenixville

By Jeff Stover
papreplive.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWER POTTSGROVE >> They put the “special” in special teams Friday. Bryce Caffrey and Amir Brunson, stalwarts in Pottsgrove’s offensive backfield this season, were even more stout as members of the Falcons’ kicking teams in their Homecoming game with Phoenixville. They contributed mightily to a 31-0 victory over the Phantoms on the first night of the Pioneer Athletic Conference’s divisional play.

papreplive.com

Comments / 0

 

