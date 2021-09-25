CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Vegas Like a Local: Get ready for Golden Knights season

By Jason Dinant
KTNV 13 Action News
 8 days ago
In this week's "Vegas Like a Local" let's get ready for Vegas Golden Knights season.

Getting to the arena on game days is fairly easy, there are multiple parking garages to use including, Luxor, Excalibur and New York-New York. Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada buses and rideshare drop off at a special lot behind Excalibur with a short walk to the game.

The Park linking New York-New York, Park MGM, and T-Mobile Arena is filled with bars and restaurants and is a great place to hang out before puck drop.

Locals know Beerhaus is a fan favorite before game time and afterward to celebrate a spectacular win.

Photo opp: make sure to stop by the VGK letters and snap an Instagram-worthy pic.

VGK play-by-play announcer, Dave Goucher, had this to say about taking in the full game-day experience. "I would be there for the whole experience. I'd make it like a whole day, you know. There's plenty of spots around T-Mobile. But I'd be there from the march into the Fortress to the warmups because there's nothing like it in the league."

Toshiba Plaza will fill up with fans and even if you don't have a ticket to the game the atmosphere on game days is awesome to be a part of.

The Armory team store to the right of the main entrance is a must-visit for all fans and make sure to snap a pic with the Chance mascot statute.

This season the team will require fans to wear masks in accordance with the state mandate.

And a tip for T-Mobile customers you get priority entry access via the T-Mobile customer entrance at all arena events.

KTNV 13 Action News

