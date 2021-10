Last week was a crossroad of destiny and when the dust settled the Blue Devils were the ones that found themselves on the path to a promising season. Just two weeks after a derailing opening loss to Charlotte, Duke has now flipped the momentum to a positive trajectory after defeating Northwestern 30-23. With back-to-back home wins under its belt it looks to finish this home stand 3-0 before hitting the road to Chapel Hill for a much anticipated rivalry game. Standing in the Blue Devils’ way is a 1-2 Kanas team coming off a 45-7 home loss against Baylor.

