Correction: Yard sale not plant sale

The caption of a photo that ran Wednesday on Page One said there would be a plant sale at Gateway Farmers Market at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Actually there will be a yard sale that includes some plants among the items being sold. People can rent a small space for $15 and sell things typically found at a garage or yard sale. To reserve space call 903-824-0140. The market is located at 602 E. Jefferson Ave., Texarkana, Arkansas.