CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, AR

Correction: Yard sale not plant sale

Texarkana Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe caption of a photo that ran Wednesday on Page One said there would be a plant sale at Gateway Farmers Market at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Actually there will be a yard sale that includes some plants among the items being sold. People can rent a small space for $15 and sell things typically found at a garage or yard sale. To reserve space call 903-824-0140. The market is located at 602 E. Jefferson Ave., Texarkana, Arkansas.

www.texarkanagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Yard Sale#Gazette#Texarkana United Way
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
CNN

Why Kyrsten Sinema's tactics may backfire

(CNN) — Democratic hopes for passing big legislation through the Senate rely on Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both have made things difficult for Senate Democrats because they are moderates who have been hesitant to pass big spending packages. But while Democrats are lucky to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
State
Arkansas State
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

George Floyd statue in NYC defaced for second time

The recently unveiled sculpture of George Floyd in Union Square in New York City has already been vandalized. Blue paint was thrown on the bust of Floyd at around 10 a.m. Sunday, NBC New York reported. Police said security video shows a person mixing the paint behind the sculpture before defacing it and running away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy