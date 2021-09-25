CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees top Red Sox 8-3, snap Boston’s 7-game win streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYwRM_0c7YvNzd00
1 of 2

BOSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a two-hit shutout into the sixth inning and Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer to lead the Yankees to an 8-3 victory Friday night, snapping Boston’s seven-game winning streak and pulling New York within one game of the Red Sox atop the wild-card standings.

Cole (16-8) no-hit the Red Sox for 3 2/3 innings and New York coasted to its fourth straight win. In a potential preview of the AL wild-card matchup, Nathan Eovaldi (10-9) barely made it out of the first inning and couldn’t get through the third.

Boston holds the first AL wild card, with the Yankees a game back and in position for the second spot. Toronto dropped two games behind New York following a 3-1 loss at Minnesota.

Unless the Blue Jays — or Seattle or Oakland — can catch one of them, the Red Sox and Yankees would meet in a one-game playoff Oct. 5 for the right to advance to an AL Division Series.

Cole allowed three runs on five hits and three walks, striking out six in six innings. Stanton and Gleyber Torres (home run) had three hits apiece for the Yankees.

J.D. Martinez broke up Cole’s no-hit bid with a double down the right field line with two out in the fourth. Rafael Devers spoiled the shutout with a three-run homer in the sixth that made it 7-3.

RAYS 8, MARLINS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough allowed two hits over six innings of splendid relief and Tampa Bay blanked Miami to close in on another AL East title.

The defending American League champions got three RBIs apiece from Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier, who was a homer short of the cycle.

Tampa Bay, which clinched a postseason spot Wednesday, has a magic number of two to win the division. A Rays victory and Boston loss to the Yankees on Saturday would secure Tampa Bay’s second consecutive AL East crown.

Yarbrough (9-6) replaced opener David Robertson in the second inning and had four strikeouts. Dietrich Enns went the final two innings to complete a two-hitter.

Edward Cabrera (0-3) gave up three runs, two hits, four walks and struck out six over three innings.

BRAVES 4, PADRES 0

PADRES 6, BRAVES 5, SUSPENDED GAME

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Fried retired his last 18 batters and finished with a three-hitter for his second career shutout, and NL East-leading Atlanta beat San Diego to split an unusual night of baseball.

A few hours earlier, after a rare San Diego rain delay, Fernando Tatis Jr. homered leading off the top of the seventh inning and the Padres beat the Braves in the resumption of a game that was suspended due to rain in Atlanta on July 21.

The net effect was that the Braves’ lead over the Phillies is down to 1 1/2 games after Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh 8-6.

Fried (13-7), a former Padres farmhand, was brilliant in winning his sixth straight decision over 10 starts.He threw 98 pitches, struck out four and walked none.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer for the Braves in the nightcap.

The Padres continued to plummet toward the biggest collapse in franchise history. San Diego is seven games behind St. Louis for the second wild card while also trailing Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

Reiss Knehr (1-1) allowed three runs and five hits in four innings in losing the nightcap.

In the resumption of the suspended game, Daniel Hudson (5-2) got the win and Mark Melancon pitched the seventh for his 38th save. Hudson wasn’t with the Braves when the July 21 game began. Smith (3-9) took the loss.

PHILLIES 8, PIRATES 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Bryce Harper had an RBI double and Philadelphia moved closer to first place in the NL East.

Philadelphia moved within 1 1/2 games of first-place Atlanta, which lost the completion of a suspended game against San Diego 6-5, and won the regularly scheduled game 4-0.

The Phillies bullpen tied a major league record with its 34th blown save, but Philadelphia still won its fourth straight and eighth in 10 games. Brad Miller also went deep, Hector Neris (4-6) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Ian Kennedy earned his 26th save and 10th since joining the Phillies at the trade deadline.

Wilmer Difo had a pinch-hit homer for the Pirates. Chasen Shreve (3-2) was the losing pitcher.

CARDINALS 8, CUBS 5, 1ST GAME

CARDINALS 12, CUBS 4, 2ND GAME

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis matched a team record with its 14th straight victory by completing a doubleheader sweep over Chicago behind Tyler O’Neill’s three-run homer and a pair of solo shots from Lars Nootbaar.

Harrison Bader added a solo drive, double and single as Cardinals batters went deep five times in the nightcap to equal the longest winning streak in club history, set in July 1935. The run has rocketed St. Louis into control of the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia by five games.

Paul DeJong also went deep and Nootbaar added a single for three hits in his first multihomer game as St. Louis pulled away. O’Neill’s homer was his 31st of the season, second of the day and 10th in September.

The Cardinals powered past the Cubs in the opener, riding O’Neill’s and Paul Goldschmidt’s 30th homers and José Rondon’s pinch-hit two-run shot.

Patrick Wisdom launched his 28th homer and fellow Cubs rookie Frank Schwindel extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double and a single. Chicago lost its fourth straight and eighth in nine.

Dakota Hudson (1-0) earned the win.

Zach Davies (6-12) was roughed up for the fourth straight start and lost his sixth consecutive decision. The right-hander allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks in two innings.

In the opener, Tommy Edman finished with three hits and Alex Reyes (10-8) got five outs for the win.

Sergio Alcántara homered for Chicago. Justin Steele (3-4) took the loss.

BREWERS 5, METS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer turned in a strong outing and Milwaukee hit three home runs in snapping a five-game skid in a win over New York.

Kolten Wong, Willy Adames and Christian Yelich homered for the Brewers, who reduced their magic number to two for wrapping up their first NL Central title since 2018.

The Brewers have won 12 of their last 13 games against the Mets in Milwaukee, including seven in a row.

Lauer (7-5) retired 18 of 19 batters during one stretch. He gave up one run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out nine. Brent Suter and Josh Hader closed it out.

The Mets jumped on Lauer immediately. Brandon Nimmo led off the game with a triple and scored on Francisco Lindor’s groundout.

Tylor Megill (3-6) took the loss, giving up four runs and five hits in four innings.

GIANTS 7, ROCKIES 2

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer, one of four long balls by San Francisco, and the NL West-leading Giants became the season’s first 100-win team.

San Francisco maintained its one-game advantage over the Dodgers, who beat Arizona. The Giants have won 16 of 20.

Kervin Castro (1-0) tossed two innings for his first major league victory, and the Giants reached 100 wins for the first time since going 100-62 in 2003.

In the seventh, Yastrzemski followed singles by Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria with his 25th homer off reliever Ashton Goudeau (1-1). Buster Posey’ added an RBI single. Tommy La Stella and Brandon Belt added solo home runs.

.Colorado’s Peter Lambert made his first start since Sept. 20, 2019. He underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2020 and allowed two runs on four hits 3 2/3 innings.

The Rockies scored their runs in the first inning with RBI singles by Charlie Blackmon and Elías Díaz.

DODGERS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — AJ Pollock hit a two-run homer, Chris Taylor robbed a pair of potential extra-base hits on defense in the ninth inning and Los Angeles kept pace with San Francisco in the NL West race.

The Dodgers (99-55) remained one game back of the San Francisco Giants (100-54) with eight games left for both teams. The Giants also won Friday, beating the Rockies 7-2.

Pollock robbed Josh Rojas of an extra-base hit with a leaping grab at the wall in the first inning and launched his 17th homer of the season to left center in the second.

Tony Gonsolin (4-1) started for the Dodgers, giving up two runs over five innings. He struck out seven, allowed three hits and walked none. Kenley Jansen earned his 35th save.

Humberto Castellanos (2-2) took the loss, giving up three runs over five innings. Kole Calhoun hit a solo homer in the second inning while Josh VanMeter had an RBI single.

REDS 8, NATIONALS 7, 11 INNINGS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aristides Aquino drove in TJ Friedl from second base with a game-ending single off the glove of second baseman Luis Garcia, and Cincinnati edged Washington.

Aquino’s sharp one-hopper off Mason Thompson (1-2) trickled into short right field.

Despite the victory, the Reds fell further behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card because the Cardinals swept a doubleheader from the Chicago Cubs. Cincinnati is six games back of the Redbirds with eight to play — and Philadelphia in between.

Art Warren (3-0) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the 11th. Nick Castellanos, Eugenio Suárez, Max Schrock and pinch-hitter Delino DeShields homered for the Reds.

Alcides Escobar and Keibert Ruiz homered for Washington.

MARINERS 6, ANGELS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ty France homered, Jake Fraley scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error and streaking Seattle held off Los Angeles to keep pace in the AL wild-card chase.

Clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth inning, the Mariners made an unconventional move. They walked Shohei Ohtani intentionally with nobody on and one out, putting the potential tying run on base. Ohtani advanced to third on Phil Gosselin’s double, and an intentional walk to Jared Walsh loaded the bases. Paul Sewald then struck out Jack Mayfield and got Jose Rojas on a grounder to first for his 11th save.

The Mariners won their season-high sixth straight and remained two games behind the New York Yankees for the second AL wild card. Seattle is tied with Toronto at 85-69 after the Blue Jays lost to Minnesota.

Max Stassi homered and drove in three runs for the Angels (73-81), who have dropped seven of eight and are one loss from their sixth straight losing season.

Joe Smith (4-4) got the win. Jimmy Herget (2-2) took the loss.

ATHLETICS 14, ASTROS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Montas pitched two-hit ball over seven innings and became the first Athletics pitcher in 20 years to reach 200 strikeouts in a season, helping Oakland pound Houston to support its slim playoff hopes.

Starling Marte had four hits and four RBIs as the A’s snapped a four-game skid. Oakland is four games behind the Yankees for the second AL wild card, with the Mariners and Blue Jays also in front of the A’s.

Matt Olson drove in four for Oakland. Chad Pinder added a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning.

Jose Altuve hit his 30th home run for the Astros. Houston’s magic number to clinch the AL West remains three over Seattle.

Astros pitcher Zack Greinke was scratched from his scheduled start and placed on the 10-day injured list with neck soreness. The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner could return before the playoffs.

Two years after serving an 80-game suspension following a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, Montas (13-9) was dominant while helping the A’s stave off elimination in the AL West and preventing the first-place Astros from inching closer to the division title. He allowed one run, had eight strikeouts, walked three and hit two batters.

Yusmeiro Petit and Domingo Acevedo retired three batters apiece to complete the two-hitter.

WHITE SOX 1, INDIANS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Starter Dylan Cease left after being struck on the right arm by a comebacker in the sixth inning as Chicago beat Cleveland in Shane Bieber’s return.

The White Sox said Cease has a right triceps contusion and that X-rays were negative.

Bieber retired all nine hitters he faced in his first start since June 13 after missing over three months because of a strained right shoulder.

Luis Robert hit a leadoff home run in the fifth for the White Sox, who clinched the AL Central on Thursday.

Cease (13-7) struck out nine and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings. Liam Hendricks earned his 35th save.

Trevor Stephan (3-1) took the loss.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs in Kansas City’s win over Detroit.

The win clinched the season series for the Royals, who lead 10-7 with two games remaining.

Hernandez allowed two hits, walked three and hit a batter. Four relievers finished, with Scott Barlow pitching the ninth for his 15th save.

Ryan O’Hearn also drove in a run for the Royals. Eric Haase had an RBI single for the Tigers.

Domingo Tapia (4-0) earned the victory; Alex Lange (0-3) took the loss.

RANGERS 8, ORIOLES 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adolis García hit a go-ahead two-run double in a five-run ninth inning and Texas snapped a five-game losing streak.

Baltimore centerfielder Cedric Mullins became the first player in Orioles history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a season after he hit a three-run shot in the second — his first homer since Sept. 11.

Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run homer for the Rangers.

Josh Sborz (4-3) picked up the win and Joe Barlow earned his eighth save. Connor Greene (1-3) took the loss.

TWINS 3, BLUE JAYS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton’s two-run homer spoiled José Berríos’ return to Minnesota and dealt a blow to Toronto’s postseason hopes.

Buxton hit his 15th home run of the season in a three-run third inning against Berríos (12-9) pitched six seasons for the Twins after being a first-round draft pick by the club in 2012.

The New York Yankees beat Boston 8-3 on Friday. The Blue Jays are two games back in the race for the second AL wild-card spot.

Marcus Semien hit his 42nd home run for Toronto. Berríos finished with three runs allowed in six innings with 10 strikeouts.

Bailey Ober (3-3) surrendered one run over 5 1/3 innings for Minnesota, which has won four in a row.

___

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees bracing for the end of the Brett Gardner era

The 38-year-old Gardner is completing his 14th season with the New York Yankees. And Gardner, the last remaining active player from the team which won the 2009 World Series, could be a free agent this winter. According to Spotrac, Gardner holds a 2022 player option worth $2.3 million. USA Today’s...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Reds#Ap#The Red Sox#The Blue Jays#Al Division Series#Marlins#American League#Rays#Tampa Bay
papercitymag.com

Dusty Baker Urges the Astros to Re-sign Carlos Correa, a 3-Year-Old Party Queen Steals the Show and Priceless Family Moments Seal Another Houston Title

Carlos Correa lifted little Anaiah Maldonado up high in the sweetest Astros celebration yet. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Carlos Correa hugs Jose Altuve and in another moment he’s running for the stands to hug his wife Daniella and kiss her pregnant belly. If this is the heartbeat of the Houston Astros’ last clinching celebration with his guys — or just the first this year in another epic run to come — he’s going to enjoy every magic moment of it. They all are.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Dodgers’ Brutal Injury News

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the greatest Wild Card team in MLB history, winning 106 games, but finishing behind the San Francisco Giants in the NL West Division. Los Angeles clinched the top Wild Card spot on Sunday, with a 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, capping the regular season.
MLB
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
FanSided

Michael Kay’s call of huge Giancarlo Stanton home run was woefully bad (Video)

YES Network play-by-play commentator Michael Kay botched his call of Giancarlo Stanton’s home run during Tuesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. MLB has now reached the final week of the 2021 season, meaning that the mad dash for the final playoff spots are underway. The New York Yankees are looking to clinch one of the two Wild Card spots, and have been on fire, as evidenced by their three-game sweep over the Boston Red Sox this past season. Plenty of credit belongs to Giancarlo Stanton, who was at it again during Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Insane Play In Yankees Game

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela just made arguably the catch of the year in this afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the final day of the regular season in the Major Leagues. The Yankees, 91-70, are hoping to secure a Wild Card spot with a win over the Rays on Sunday. New York and Boston are currently tied atop the Wild Card standings, with Seattle and Toronto both trailing by one game. It’s possible we could end up with a four-way tie.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Picture 2021: Yankees Lead Tight AL Wild-Card Race over Red Sox, M's

The New York Yankees recorded their ninth consecutive game with four runs or more Thursday, knocking off Toronto and retaining the lead in a tight AL Wild Card race over Boston and Seattle. The Bronx Bombers lit up the scoreboard as Aaron Judge went 2-3, including a 455-foot homer (his 38th of the season), on the way to a 6-2 drubbing of the Blue Jays.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

595K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy