CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers hit 3 HRs, get strong outing from Lauer to down Mets

By RICH ROVITO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HEBz_0c7Yv64X00
1 of 11

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit one of Milwaukee’s three home runs and Eric Lauer turned in a much-needed strong start for the Brewers in their 5-1 win over the New York Mets on Friday night.

Kolten Wong and Willy Adames also went deep for the Brewers, who reduced their magic number to two for clinching their first NL Central title since 2018. They can wrap it up Saturday with a win over the Mets and a loss by St. Louis to the Cubs in Chicago.

Milwaukee had dropped five in a row since securing its fourth consecutive playoff berth last Saturday, including four defeats at the hands of the streaking Cardinals.

“When you hit multiple homers in a game, you kind of like your chances,” Yelich said. “We were raking for a few months, then we had a tough week, which happens. We definitely haven’t played as well as we would have liked, but every team in baseball goes through those little rough patches.”

The Brewers have a seven-game lead in the division over the Cardinals, who swept a doubleheader from the Cubs on Friday to tie a franchise record with their 14th consecutive win.

The Brewers have won 12 of their last 13 against the Mets in Milwaukee, including seven in a row.

New York (73-80) has lost 11 of 14 overall to fall a season-worst seven games under .500.

Lauer (7-5) settled down after a shaky first inning that required 39 pitches. He retired 18 of 19 batters during one stretch and held the Mets hitless after the first until Jeff McNeil’s infield single in the seventh.

“I think that’s the most pitches I’ve thrown in the first inning ever, maybe,” Lauer said. “That was a little bit of a gut-check and kind of a reset after that first inning.”

The left-hander gave up one run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out nine, matching a career high, in a 114-pitch outing that saved a depleted Brewers bullpen.

“He was outstanding,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “In the second through seventh, it was as good as you’re going to see anybody pitch. He was in command of everything. His cutter was really good. He continued to be a big key for us on a night when we needed length from our starter. It was just a huge effort.”

Brent Suter and Josh Hader closed it out.

The Mets jumped on Lauer immediately. Brandon Nimmo led off the game with a triple and scored on Francisco Lindor’s groundout. The Mets loaded the bases with two outs, but Lauer struck out James McCann to limit the damage.

Wong led off with a home run for the Brewers in the bottom half against rookie Tylor Megill (3-6) to even the score. It was Wong’s ninth career leadoff homer, seven of which have come this season.

“I thought it was key to jump right back to even there,” Counsell said. “It puts energy back in the stadium and back in the dugout.”

Wong drew a leadoff walk in the third before Adames and Yelich followed with back-to-back home runs to give the Brewers a 4-1 lead. It was the first long ball for Yelich since a two-homer game on Aug. 21. Adames, who has missed time recently due to injury, hadn’t gone deep since Aug. 18. He has 23 home runs this season.

Megill gave up four runs and five hits in four innings. He walked four and struck out two.

“I’m definitely not getting away with much,” Megill said.

Milwaukee’s lead grew to 5-1 in the fifth when Yelich lined a leadoff triple into the left-field corner off reliever Brad Hand and scored on Avisaíl García’s sacrifice fly.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard will make a second appearance with Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. Syndergaard hasn’t pitched in a major league game since 2019. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery in March 2020. Mets manager Luis Rojas said he’s unsure if this will be Syndergaard’s last rehab outing. “We’ll see how he feels,” Rojas said. “That’ll dictate if it’s the last one.” … New York ace Jacob deGrom, who hasn’t pitched since July 7 because of an elbow injury, threw a 25-pitch bullpen.

Brewers: Relief pitcher Devin Williams remained unavailable with right calf soreness. Williams said he felt pain behind his knee and the upper part of his calf when a section of grass gave way while he was running in the outfield. “I think it’s a minor thing and I’ll be back in a few days,” he said.

BREWERS HONOR TRIO

Prior to the game, Milwaukee inducted outfielder Carlos Gómez and pitchers Yovani Gallardo and Francisco Rodríguez into the Brewers Wall of Honor. Gómez, who spent six seasons with Milwaukee, officially retired Saturday as a member of the Brewers. He and Gallardo threw out ceremonial pitches.

Mets: Rich Hill (6-7, 3.87 ERA) will make his 10th career start against the Brewers. Hill is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in four games (three starts) in Milwaukee.

Brewers: Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.34) has 221 strikeouts and 32 walks in 158 innings. Burnes is 8-0 with a 2.34 ERA in his last 18 starts.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
Duluth News Tribune

Lauer, Brewers regain their bearings

Eric Lauer recovered from a rough first inning to throw 6 2/3 strong innings for the host Milwaukee Brewers, who inched closer to clinching the National League Central title by beating the New York Mets 5-1 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. Lauer (7-5) tied a career...
MLB
The Associated Press

Hill scheduled to start for Mets at Brewers

New York Mets (73-80, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (92-62, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rich Hill (6-7, 3.87 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.28 ERA, .93 WHIP, 221 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -228, Mets +193; over/under is 7...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Carlos Gómez
Person
Yovani Gallardo
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Kolten Wong
Yardbarker

Mets' Noah Syndergaard Looks Sharp In First Rehab Outing

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is nearing a return to the big-league club. And on Wednesday, he made his first scheduled rehab outing for Triple-A Syracuse and looked sharp against the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Syndergaard a postseason tournament game for Syracuse, and worked a 1-2-3 inning on...
MLB
doorcountydailynews.com

Brewers back on winning track with victory over the Mets

Milwaukee was able to end its five-game losing streak with a 5-1 home win over the New York Mets on Friday. The score was 1-1 after the first inning, which included a solo home run from Kolten Wong. Milwaukee tacked on three runs in the third inning with a home run by Willy Adames that brought home Wong for his second run of the game. Christian Yelich also hit a homer to make the score 4-1. Yelich got his second run of the game when Avisail Garcia hit a sac fly.
MLB
Kenosha News.com

Eric Lauer tosses gem as Brewers snap 5-game skid

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich hit one of Milwaukee’s three home runs and Eric Lauer turned in a much-needed strong outing for the Brewers in their 5-1 win over the New York Mets on Friday night. Kolten Wong and Willy Adames also went deep for the Brewers, who reduced their magic...
MLB
wtmj.com

Brewers win opener against Mets 5-1

Be honest with yourself, you thought it too. This doesn’t mean that the Brewers can claim a division title just yet, but Friday night was a step in the right direction. Eric Lauer had the performance of the night, going 6.2 IP totaling 114 pitches. The real story though is that it took Lauer 39 pitches to get out of the first inning. Fortunately, he only gave up one run to Fransisco Lindor who scored Brandon Nimmo on a sacrifice groundout.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Ap#The New York Mets#Nl Central#Cubs#Cardinals
wsau.com

Brewers Top Mets on Uecker Day

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — A two-RBI single from Eduardo Escobar held up as the Brewers scored a 2-1 win over the New York Mets and moved one game away from earning the NL Central title and a bye into October’s NLDS. Escobar’s run-scoring hit came in the third inning, bringing...
MLB
Arkansas Online

Cardinals rally from five runs down, beat Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 Thursday and extend their longest winning streak in 39 years to 12 games. On a day Adam Wainwright faltered early, St. Louis trailed 5-0 before rallying with one run...
MLB
Boston Globe

Kyle Schwarber (2 HRs) and Red Sox pound Mets

For roughly two weeks in late August through mid-September, the Red Sox looked like a team being held together by little more than duct tape. No longer. With the team’s COVID-19 crisis behind it, the roster features enviable depth that at times provides manager Alex Cora with an embarrassment of riches. On Wednesday, that notion was crystallized by a night when first baseman Kyle Schwarber — with Bobby Dalbec sitting — crushed homers in the first two innings to set in motion a 12-5 rout of the Mets.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Newsday

Tylor Megill, Mets continue slide in loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Near the end of his surprise rookie year, Tylor Megill is a 6-7, 230-pound enigma. He struggled again Friday in the Mets’ 5-1 loss to the Brewers, combining with another unimposing night from the hitters to push the team to the brink of formal elimination from a playoff berth. They have dropped eight of their past nine games.
MLB
brewcrewball.com

Series Preview: New York Mets @ Milwaukee Brewers

After, for lack of a better term, getting the crap kicked out of them by the St. Louis Cardinals this week, the Milwaukee Brewers hope to get back in the win column and make progress toward clinching the NL Central this weekend against the struggling New York Mets in their final home games of the regular season.
MLB
atlantanews.net

Brewers to host Mets, still looking to clinch division

The slumping Milwaukee Brewers will turn to left-hander Eric Lauer with hopes of clinching the NL Central title at home when they open a three-game series Friday against the New York Mets. Lauer (6-5, 3.03 ERA) will be opposed by rookie right-hander Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.57). Milwaukee's magic number for...
MLB
albuquerqueexpress.com

Brewers clinch NL Central with win over Mets

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League Central Sunday afternoon when Willy Adames hit a first-inning two-run home run to give the hosts the lead for good in an 8-4 win over the New York Mets. The division title is the fourth full-season division championship for the Brewers, who won...
MLB
chatsports.com

Brewers Condemn Mets To Losing Record

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers clinched their second NL Central title in four years, beating the sloppy New York Mets 8-4 Sunday behind Willy Adames’s two-run homer and three RBIs. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth inning, retiring Brandon Nimmo on a game-ending flyout to left fielder Christian Yelich...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

595K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy