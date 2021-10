ONA — Cabell Midland unleashed its powerful running game again. This time Parkersburg felt the wrath. The Knights ran for 260 yards in the first half alone, then coach Luke Salmons started going to the bench again in the second half. The numbers did dip a bit, yet Cabell Midland built on its 31-0 halftime lead, had a running clock in the fourth period and rolled 45-6 at Cabell Midland to improve to 4-1.