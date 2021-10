MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The reward for information leading to an arrest in the July 2020 homicide of a transgender woman has increased to $10,000. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said that back on July 3, 2020, at approximately 10:18 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting at 244 N.W. 12th St. in Pompano Beach. Arriving deputies found Bree Black on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene, but she was pronounced dead. Detectives do not believe that Black’s murder was a random act. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4377. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

