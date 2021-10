Last week, the North Country received a shoutout in a state report on the availability and accessibility of broadband service across New York. It wasn’t laudatory, though: The vast stretch of northern New York known as the North Country ranked highest among 10 regions in the state in 2019 in both the percent of the population without broadband available (5%) and in the percent of households lacking high-speed internet access (19.3%).

