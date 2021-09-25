Better-for-Your Whole Grain Cookies
The Voortman Super Grains cookies are launching from the bakery brand to provide consumers with a way to indulge their sweet tooth without the need to do any of the preparation themselves from home. The cookies are positioned as a better-for-you treat options that is achieved with a mix of grains including 60% whole grains such as wheat, oats, buckwheat and rye. The cookies are also fresh from artificial flavors, artificial colors and even high-fructose corn syrup.www.trendhunter.com
