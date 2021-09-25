CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

AFL grand final day 2021: from mullets to murals – in pictures

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tK40g_0c7YtIeQ00

The 2021 AFL grand final is being hosted in Perth, the second grand final in history and second consecutively to be played outside of Melbourne. Thousands of fans on the eastern seaboard are preparing to watch the match in lockdown as Perth enjoys hosting the event Covid-free

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Victoria Covid update: Moderna vaccine to be rolled out as Brett Sutton sounds AFL grand final warning

The Moderna vaccine will be rolled out at state-run Covid-19 vaccination sites from next week as Victoria pushes to reach its 80% first-dose target. The Victorian health minister, Martin Foley, said 32,000 Moderna vaccines had been provided by the commonwealth to be administered at state-run clinics, following supply constraints of the Pfizer vaccine flagged for next month.
TENNIS
Sporting News

How to watch the 2021 AFL Grand Final in Australia and overseas

The 2021 AFL Grand Final between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs is nearly here and it will once again be one of the most watched sporting events in Australia. Fans in Australia and worldwide will be looking to watch the match at Optus Stadium in Perth, which starts on Saturday, September 25th at 7.15pm (AEST).
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl Grand Final#Eastern Seaboard#Murals#Afl#Covid
thebrag.com

The best food in Melbourne for your Grand Final day feast

It’s almost Grand Final Day in Australia with the Dogs and Demons set to fight it out tomorrow, September 25th. With Melbourne still in lockdown and with the city losing its traditional final to Perth due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there aren’t a lot of reasons to be cheerful ahead of this weekend.
RESTAURANTS
Sporting News

AFL Grand Final: Three key match-ups in Melbourne - Western Bulldogs blockbuster

Saturday's AFL Grand Final between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs promises to be a blockbuster with several tasty match-ups. Which battles within the game will prove crucial to deciding the result?. How will the coaches Simon Goodwin and Luke Beveridge try to nullify their opposition?. Sporting News examines the key...
RUGBY
ESPN

Jasmine Paolini downs Alison Riske in Slovenia final to claim maiden WTA title

Jasmine Paolini dominated Alison Riske in a straight-sets win to claim her first WTA Tour title at Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz in Slovenia on Sunday. World No. 87 Paolini recovered from a double break down in the first set to defeat No. 3 seed Riske 7-6(4), 6-2 in the final as she made the deepest Tour-level tournament run of her career.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

AFL Grand Final player ratings: Christian Petracca the king, several Bulldogs struggle

Christian Petracca proved to be the king as Melbourne broke their 57-year Premiership drought with a 74-point win against the Bulldogs at Optus Stadium. Several Demons players were dominant in an extraordinary second half performance, with the Bulldogs completely capitulating after leading by 19 points in the third quarter. Who...
RUGBY
Sporting News

Olympian Peter Bol's cousin revealed as AFL grand final streaker

The male streaker who had to be contained by security guards during the AFL Grand Final in Perth has been revealed as the cousin of Olympic long-distance runner Peter Bol. Abra Bol invaded the pitch at three-quarter time of the Melbourne Demons' grand final win over the Western Bulldogs wearing nothing but underwear and running shoes, much to the excitement of the Optus Stadium crowd.
RUGBY
Las Vegas Herald

Watch AFL Grand Final 2021 Free Live Streaming on Reddit

The 2 best teams of the 2021 AFL season, Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, are set to battle it out in what's shaping as a dream grand final for footy fans. Melbourne have looked very much like the AFL's premier team all season, spending much of the year perched on top of the ladder. Victory will end a 57-year premiership drought, the longest current streak in the league.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Melbourne’s streets without the AFL grand final are a requiem for a team

Outside the Whitten Oval in Footscray, a queue is starting to form. It is not for grand final tickets. For the second year in a row, one of Melbourne’s most sought after commodities – a seat at the MCG for the decider – is utterly worthless. It is not to watch a Western Bulldogs grand final training session. The only player who shows up is full-forward Josh Bruce, on his busted left knee. The line is for click-and-collect pick-up, outside the club merchandise shop.
RUGBY
The Independent

Warwickshire land glorious domestic double with Bob Willis Trophy win

Warwickshire sealed a historic first-class double as they claimed the Bob Willis Trophy with an emphatic innings-and-199-run victory over Lancashire at Lord’s.Requiring four wickets to collect another honour a week after being crowned winners of the LV= Insurance County Championship, Warwickshire took just 70 minutes on day four to bring the curtain down on the English season.Resuming on 171 for six, Lancashire needed 269 runs just to make their opponents bat again and while there was some spirit among their lower order, particularly Luke Wood (28) and Tom Bailey (24), they subsided to 241 all out.Warwickshire are Bob Willis Trophy champions 🏆 #BWTFinal pic.twitter.com/CzqjaxigFg— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) October 1, 2021In truth, the Red Rose, the championship runners-up, were second favourites after they slipped to 12 for six on the opening morning and while they battled to 78, Warwickshire racked up 518 to underline their champion status.Danny Briggs and Liam Norwell finished with three wickets apiece in Lancashire’s second innings as Warwickshire got their hands on a trophy named after their ex-fast bowler, who served the Bears with distinction from 1972 to 1984.
SPORTS
AFP

Landmark 100th running of Arc set for Snowfall

Snowfall can erase Aidan O'Brien's bitter memories of last year and give the record-breaking Irish trainer a third win in the 100th running of France's most iconic race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday. Snowfall will be opposed by 14 rivals at Longchamp with the probability the landmark running of the Arc will, like the first in 1920, be won by a foreign raider. This year's Epsom Oaks winner -- she won by a record 16 lengths -- will be accompanied by stablemates Frankie Dettori's mount Love (impressive winner of the 2020 Oaks) and Broome. O'Brien will be just thankful they break from the starting stalls after last year's debacle when he had to withdraw his quartet of runners on the eve of the race due to an illegal substance being discovered in their feed.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy