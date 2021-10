It’s been an interesting season for the Kansas City Royals. Hopes were cautiously high after some interesting acquisitions and a good spring. Then all they did was roar out of the gates at 16-9. I remember asking the question if the Royals were good or lucky to be good and I think my conclusion was that they were somewhere in the middle because they were winning all these games but not playing all that well. You all know what happened next. And then they fought back to get back to three games over .500 again but then had another terrible stretch and limped into the break at 36-53 and looking like they may never win another series.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO