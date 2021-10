But if we do, I put our defense on the field, and hold nothing back. No vanilla bullshit, flat out send the house at them, and hope that fires them up for the rest of the game. That poor outing Saturday night, had to be a kick in the nuts to the D. I want to add, anyone that has a pulse, and a gleam in their eye would get on the field. rotate and find something that works.

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO