CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Fourth-down attempts in the red zone controlled the flow of Friday’s game between Bridgeport and Robert C. Byrd. The Flying Eagles kept the game close in the first half by pulling out two huge stops when the Indians risked it all near the RCB end zone, but Bridgeport returned the favor in the second half with a defensive stand that led the Indians to pull away for a 35-17 win.