CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

El Salvador to begin giving third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01agOP_0c7YqZEU00
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a drive-in vaccination center in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 24 (Reuters) - El Salvador will begin administering a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to various groups including the elderly, healthworkers and people with underlying health conditions, President Nayib Bukele said on Friday.

The Central American nation of roughly 6.4 million people has obtained some 12 million vaccines since February.

Third shots would be given to people including those aged over 60, frontline health staff, teachers, the armed forces, police and firefighters, as well as Salvadorans with pre-existing health problems, Bukele said on Twitter.

"Considering the success of the third dose in Israel, we have decided to start with a third dose in El Salvador," the president said, noting the government would enable people to start making appointments for the jabs from Sunday.

El Salvador joins a growing group of Latin American nations that are giving booster shots to certain groups of at-risk people, including Panama, Ecuador and Chile. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#San Salvador#Panama#Healthworkers#Central American#Salvadorans#Latin American
AFP

US sends more than 8 mln Covid vaccines to Bangladesh, Philippines

The United States announced Friday it is sending more than eight million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh and the Philippines in the latest wave of aid to a world still struggling to tame the pandemic. Five shipments totalling 5,575,050 doses will go to the Philippines by next week, a White House official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. Another 2,508,480 doses will arrive early next week in Bangladesh, the official said. The vaccines -- all Pfizer-BioNTech -- are being donated through the World Health Organization's Covax program.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
New York Post

Panama government warns thousands more migrants coming for border

Panama’s foreign minister warned Wednesday that up to 60,000 migrants, many of them of Haitian origin, are making their way through the Central American country toward the US-Mexico border — threatening the Biden administration with a fresh illegal immigration crisis. Erika Mouynes claimed in an interview with Axios that her...
PANAMA, NY
Vice

Haitians Are Crossing One of the World's Most Dangerous Places to Reach the US: 'For a Better Life, or Die.'

NECOCLI, Colombia — In a bustling line of migrants, Edouanier Simon wraps up his family's possessions in black trash bags and seals them with adhesive tape. He’s been waiting for 24 days in the northwestern Colombian town of Necoclí to cross the Gulf of Urabá by boat, the first step in a journey with his wife and three children through the perilous jungle of the Darien Gap.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Dubai's Expo 2020 reveals 3 worker deaths from COVID-19

Dubai s Expo 2020 acknowledged for the first time on Sunday that three workers had died from the coronavirus over the course of building the world's fair during the pandemic, as the prestigious event draws scrutiny of labor conditions in the United Arab Emirates.When asked at a press conference about deaths among Expo's vast foreign labor force, spokesperson Sconaid McGeachin said three workers had died from the virus in addition to three from construction accidents, without specifying when. She declined to describe the extent of the coronavirus outbreak among workers on site. McGeachin again claimed the information about worker...
WORLD
Telegraph

Ethiopia's Tigrayans rounded up, mutilated and dismembered in civil war ethnic purge

Forces occupying a major city in Ethiopia are throwing thousands of men, women and children into makeshift "concentration camps", cutting off limbs and dumping mutilated bodies into mass graves as part of an orchestrated ethnic purge, a dozen separate witnesses told The Telegraph. Ethnic Amhara forces have been going "door-to-door"...
AFRICA
Vice

Exclusive: Video Shows Alleged Mexican Special Forces Busting Cartel Boss Out of Prison

MEXICO CITY—Numerous surveillance videos leaked to VICE World News show gunmen in Mexican special forces uniforms breaking a cartel boss out of jail just miles from the U.S. border. The shocking footage shows at least four gunmen wearing bulletproof vests with the logo of the Mexican Navy special forces (UNOPES for its Spanish acronym) storming the jail with surprising ease.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

193K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy