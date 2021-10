Some 19,000 migrants, mainly Haitians, are amassed on the north coast of Colombia, from where they hope to cross to Panama and find a route to the United States, an official in Bogota said Wednesday. Some have been stranded for weeks in the coastal town of Necocli in the northwestern Antioquia department, waiting for seats on boats that cross the Gulf of Uraba by boat to Acandi, which borders Panama. There are only 250 boat tickets available every day, said Colombia's human rights ombudsman Carlos Camargo. He reported that a mission "evaluating the migrant crisis" at Necocli -- a village of 45,000 people -- counted some 19,000 undocumented migrants there.

IMMIGRATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO