Who is Rod Wave? Upstart rapper/singer captivates fans at sold-out concert

By Troy L. Smith, Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rod Wave has one of the biggest-selling hip-hop albums of 2021. But you’ve still probably never heard of him. The St. Petersburg, Fla. rapper/singer doesn’t have any massive hits. Nor has he been featured on your favorite pop star’s latest album. But if you were at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland on Friday night, you might assume he was one of the biggest music acts in the world. Even Cavaliers star Collin Sexton was on hand in the VIP section to check out the festivities.

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

