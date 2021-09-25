CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU Notes: Inaugural Copeland Fellows announced at Business Leadership Conference

By ECU News Services
Daily Reflector
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a while, but the Business Leadership Conference organized by East Carolina University’s College of Business (COB) took place once again Sept. 13. COB juniors, seniors and graduates participated in the keynote presentation in the morning and almost 20 sessions throughout the day. The annual conference theme is constructed...

