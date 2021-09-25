ECU Notes: Inaugural Copeland Fellows announced at Business Leadership Conference

Endeavor on Tuesday said that it has hired 17 members in its first class of Impact Fellows, its fellowship program created to give young people from underrepresented backgrounds outside major entertainment markets a route to career opportunities in the sports, entertainment and fashion industries. The first class was hired as part of a two-year program across Endeavor’s WME, 160/90 and IMG brands, and given relocation stipends to work in Los Angeles, Nashville and New York with full-time roles and salaries. The group will also participate in leadership training and programming. A majority of the fellows had participated in one of Endeavor’s virtual education programs. The company said it plans to eventually expand the program to include interns and student athletes. Originally announced in February 2020, the Impact Fellow program aims to offer 42 entry-level and internship positions each year across the Endeavor brands.

