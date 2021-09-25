CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate Heat Is Changing Earth’s Water Cycle

By Climate News Network
goodmenproject.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare for a hotter, drier world, even in monsoon country. As global temperatures rise, in response to greenhouse gas emissions, the northern hemisphere rainy seasons are likely to arrive ever later as Earth’s water cycle reacts. And even though more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere means more fertility and more...

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Volcano Powered Climate Change Drove Dinosaurs’ Ascent To Dominate Planet Earth

The rise of dinosaurs coincided with environmental changes driven by major volcanic eruptions over 230 million years ago, a new study reveals. The Late Triassic Carnian Pluvial Episode (CPE) saw an increase in global temperature and humidity — creating a major impact on the development of animal and plant life, coinciding with the establishment of modern conifers.
SCIENCE
earth.com

Climate change is following a pattern similar to Earth’s largest mass extinction

A recent study has found that the mass extinction from 252 million years ago which killed nine of out ten species on Earth was caused by a “toxic soup” of accelerated greenhouse emissions, increased temperatures, and abundant nutrients leading to a huge spike in toxic algae blooms in rivers and lakes. Scientists warn that, although this extinction at the end of the Permian period was caused by prolonged volcanic eruptions, today’s anthropogenic climate change might lead to similar outcomes.
ENVIRONMENT
Duluth News Tribune

Dark future? Climate change fuels higher heat, flood threats for children

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Children around the world will face a sharp jump in heatwaves, floods and droughts in their lives compared to their grandparents, researchers said on Monday, with teenagers from Nepal to Australia urging leaders not to turn a blind eye. Children will, on...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Heat Waves#Economy#Nature Climate Change#Asian
scitechdaily.com

Earth Is Dimming – It’s Due to Climate Change

Warming oceans cause fewer bright clouds to reflect sunlight into space, admitting even more energy into earth’s climate system. Warming ocean waters have caused a drop in the brightness of the Earth, according to a new study. Researchers used decades of measurements of earthshine — the light reflected from Earth...
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Amid Climate Change and Inequality, ‘Heat Islands’ Pose a Threat

Last summer, as Portland, Oregon, began to sizzle under a brutal, triple-digit heat wave, Vivek Shandas installed a window air conditioner in the bedroom of his home. It's the first such appliance he's owned since moving two decades ago to the City of Roses, a place known for its relatively temperate climate.
PORTLAND, OR
natureworldnews.com

Warming Sea Due to Climate Change Has Dimmed the Earth, New Study Reveals

According to a new study, the Earth's brightness has decreased due to warming ocean waters. Researchers utilized decades of observations of earthshine-light reflected from Earth that lights the Moon's surface-along with satellite measurements to discover that Earth's reflectivity, or albedo, has decreased significantly during the last two decades. Earth's Brightness.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Our Atmosphere Is Changing. And It's Making the Earth Dimmer

New research is revealing that climate change is making the Earth less reflective according to a paper published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. "The reflectance of the Earth is a fundamental climate parameter that we measured from Big Bear Solar Observatory between 1998 and 2017 by observing the earthshine using modern photometric techniques to precisely determine daily, monthly, seasonal, yearly, and decadal changes in terrestrial albedo from earthshine," wrote the researchers in their paper. "We measure a gradual, but climatologically significant ~0.5 W/m2 decline in the global albedo over the two decades of data."
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
UPI News

Smoke from nuclear war would trigger massive climate change

Nuclear war would trigger worldwide climate change and take a dire toll on food production and human health, according to scientists who studied different scenarios using a modern climate model. "Although we suspected that ozone would be destroyed after nuclear war and that would result in enhanced ultraviolet light at...
AGRICULTURE
Axios

Gina McCarthy: Extreme heat the "silent killer" from climate change

The Biden administration is taking a "whole-government approach" to address the challenges posed by extreme heat, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy said at an Axios virtual event on Wednesday. Why it matters: McCarthy's comments come two days after the Biden administration announced a multi-agency plan to combat the threat...
ENVIRONMENT
quantamagazine.org

A Massive Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes — a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambés the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise or “peak of the furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
Eos

The Changing Climate’s Snowball Effect

It begins at the height of winter in the mountains, when the landscape is particularly inhospitable. The surveyors arrive on skis, snowshoes, and snowmobiles. Some fly in by helicopter. Others travel the backcountry for days. When they arrive at their destination, there’s critical information to collect: the depth of the snowpack and how much water it holds. For regions confronting the effects of climate change, more and more hinges on the results.
ENVIRONMENT
goodmenproject.com

More Carbon Dioxide Will Dry World’s Rainforests

Brazilian scientists have identified a new way to take the rain out of the rainforest. All the world has to do is to make sure more carbon dioxide reaches the trees − half as much again as today. The effect will be stark: it will be roughly the same as...
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

America’s innovators will solve climate change, not regulators

But our best hope for reducing carbon emissions isn’t new government spending. It’s a technological sea change — one that can only come from the private sector. In fact, the government is slowing progress against climate change by imposing regulations that prevent emissions-lowering technologies from reaching the market. If our leaders really want to save the planet, they need to get out of the way of entrepreneurs who can actually do so.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Enhanced hydrological cycle increases ocean heat uptake and moderates transient climate change

The large-scale moistening of the atmosphere in response to increasing greenhouse gases amplifies the existing patterns of precipitation minus evaporation (P − E), which, in turn, amplifies the spatial contrast in sea surface salinity. Here, by performing a series of transient CO2 doubling experiments, we demonstrate that surface salinification driven by the amplified dry conditions (P − E < 0), primarily in the subtropical ocean, accelerates ocean heat uptake. The salinification also drives the sequestration of upper-level heat into the deeper ocean, reducing the thermal stratification and increasing the heat uptake through positive feedback. The change in Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation due to salinification has a secondary role in heat uptake. Consistent with the heat uptake changes, the transient climate response would increase by approximately 0.4 K without this process. Observed multidecadal changes in subsurface temperature and salinity resemble those simulated, indicating that anthropogenically forced changes in salinity are probably enhancing ocean heat uptake.
SCIENCE
TIME

Limiting Energy Emissions Is Crucial to Avoid the Worst of Climate Change

Scientists tell us that if we want to have a livable planet in coming decades, then emissions need to come down to net zero by 2050. As around three-quarters of the emissions that cause climate change come from energy, we at the International Energy Agency have turned this net-zero target into a road map for the energy sector. What needs to happen? We have described more than 400 milestones: for example, in 2030, 60% of cars sold should be electric vehicles , compared with 5% today. By 2040, half of all flights should be using sustainable fuels and the world needs to have phased out all coal and oil power plants where emissions aren’t captured.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Current-Argus

The desert dries up: New Mexico's water analysis predicts worsening climate change impacts

Climate change could lead to worsening water scarcity in New Mexico and state officials hope they can plan for hotter and dryer decades. Earlier this month, state officials led by the New Mexico Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources and Interstate Stream Commission published a draft analysis as part of its 50-year water plan, aiming to identify impacts on water supplies in the state and strategies to conserve and maintain resources.
POLITICS
Scientist

West Nile Virus and Climate Change: It’s Complicated

This year is shaping up to be a bad one for West Nile virus, a pathogen that has killed at least 2,300 people in the United States since it first arrived in the country in 1999. While the toll—21 deaths as of September 21, according to statistics published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—is much lower than the 51 deaths in 2020, case numbers tend to peak in late summer, and some states have been hit unusually hard. Arizona, for example, has reported some 97 cases and 4 deaths so far.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy