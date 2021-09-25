Video: C-17 Weaves Between Skyscrapers

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents of Brisbane, Australia watched in awe yesterday as the crew of a C-17 Globemaster III cargo jet deftly maneuvered through the city's skyline. The insane fly-by was a practice run for a demonstration during Saturday's Sunsuper Riverfire festival. The Royal Australian Air Force has performed the jaw-dropping stunt every year since 2017. According to an anonymous U.S. Air Force C-17 pilot, the maneuver is remarkably dangerous. "If the crew's timing is off or if they are slow to react, the jet would collide with a building," the pilot said.

