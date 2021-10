If you’ll be mentoring someone during this year’s youth gun deer hunt, now’s the time to dial in for a better shot at success. Cooler air and the first hints of fall color are getting kids and adults excited for the Oct. 9-10 hunt, which offers those age 15 and younger an opportunity to get an early shot at a whitetail, learning under the watchful eye of an experienced mentor. In our area, all properties that are open to gun deer hunting are open for the youth hunt, except state parks.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO