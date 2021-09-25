CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max to celebrate DC Comics’ history and legacy with three-part documentary series

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has announced that it is set to celebrate the history and legacy of DC Comics with a three-part documentary series from Emmy nominated director, producer and showrunner Leslie Iwerks. “The DC Universe is vast, rich and incredibly cool, and we’re looking forward to bringing the untold stories of...

www.flickeringmyth.com

