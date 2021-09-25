HBO Max to celebrate DC Comics’ history and legacy with three-part documentary series

The untitled three-part docuseries will tell the storied history of DC Comics, promising to "allow fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium,” per HBO Max's logline. Berlanti, who will serve as executive producer along with Oscar- and Emmy-nominated co-director Leslie Iwerks, oversees numerous DC series on The CW, plus a Green Lantern series in the works at HBO Max. “DC has a rich legacy of over 80 years of iconic storytelling: from the introduction of the genre defining superhero Superman in 1938 to the amazing movies, TV shows, cartoons, games and comics which have been synonymous with superheroism for generations thereafter,” said Jim Lee, publisher and chief creative officer at DC. “We are so excited to dive into this history and bring fans along this amazing journey.”

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO