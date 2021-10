The Arizona Cardinals know they have their hands full Sunday, Oct. 3, when they face the Los Angeles Rams. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray are rolling well for the Cardinals, and the NFC West rivals’ meeting on Sunday is more than an eye-catching showdown between unbeaten teams. It’s a chance to see two of the sport’s top passing offenses trading touchdowns for what both teams expect to be a difficult afternoon.

