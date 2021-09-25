William Edgar Branner (Bill) died peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Fulks Run. He was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on July 7, 1943, a son of Rebecca Walker and Edgar T. Branner. Bill was a graduate of Broadway High School, where his mother was an English teacher and his father was the band director. Bill met his future wife, Karen Fairweather, on her first day at Broadway High School. He went on to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and was a member of the award winning Highty-Tighties Regimental Band, which marched in John F. Kennedy’s inaugural parade.