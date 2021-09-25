Robert Gordon Yancey Sr., 55, a resident of Mount Sidney, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, after a brief illness. He was the son of Robert Elwood and Marjorie Pauline Yancey Jr. Born in Richmond, Va., Rob grew up and lived his adult life in Rockingham and Augusta counties. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Barbara (Barbie) Hertzler Yancey, whom he called the love of his life. He is also survived by his parents; son, Robert and Peggy Yancey Jr.; a grandson; his sister, Cynthia (Syndi) Henderson, and three nephews, Josh, Tyler, and Jared.