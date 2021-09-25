Dakota Wesleyan wins its ninth straight match, beating Briar Cliff at home

University of the Ozarks 2, Sul Ross State University 1. Records: University of the Ozarks (5-2-0, 2-0-0 ASC), Sul Ross State University (3-3-0, 0-2-0 ASC) The Eagles had ten shots on frame en route to a 2-1 win over a scrappy Sul Ross State team Saturday in American Southwest Conference play. The Eagles now have five overall wins and move to 2-0-0 in ASC action. The Eagles got a goal in the 11th minute from the attacking Daniel Lyon. Lorfils Milord received the assist. But Sul Ross State was awarded a penalty kick just three minutes later and connected on it to even the match 1-1. Halftime ended with a score of 1-1, but the Eagles put up eight shots, with four on frame. In the second half, the Eagles recorded nine shots. Eventually, the Eagles attack was too much for the Lobos as Jorensky Augustin had the game-winning goal in the 63rd minute on another pass from Milord. Just before Augustin's game-winner, Jonathan Julmiste had header that appeared to be a possible goal, but Sul Ross State goalkeeper Alexis Tellez made a great save. Overall, the Eagles had a 17-6 shots advantage and a 6-2 corner kicks advantage in the match. Tellez was forced into eight saves.

CLARKSVILLE, AR ・ 9 DAYS AGO