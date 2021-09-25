CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Wesleyan wins its ninth straight match, beating Briar Cliff at home

By Editorials
Mitchellrepublic.com
 9 days ago

The Dakota Wesleyan volleyball team took down another Great Plains Athletic Conference opponent in convincing fashion in the Christen Family Athletic Center on Sept. 24. The Tigers (15-1, 5-0 GPAC) defeated Briar Cliff on Friday night in three straight sets. Set scores were 25-17, 25-22 and 25-15. DWU's Ady Dwight...

Mitchellrepublic.com

Dakota Wesleyan volleyball knocks off No. 5 Dordt for road win in four sets

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Another tough Great Plains Athletic Conference opponent, another convincing win for the Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team. The Tigers (14-1 , 4-0 GPAC) knocked off No. 5-ranked Dordt on Wednesday night on the road, rallying from a first-set loss for a four-set win over the Defenders at DeWitt Gymnasium. Set scores were 21-25, 25-15, 25-19 and 25-23.
Yankton Daily Press

Briar Cliff Outlasts Lancers 36-28

Mount Marty head football coach John Michaletti was quick to give his one-word opinion of the Lancers’ 36-28 loss to Briar Cliff in Great Plains Athletic Conference football game on Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field. On a day the Lancers saw their best chance at victory this season slip away late,...
YANKTON, SD
Mitchellrepublic.com

Area volleyball roundup: Wagner defeats Hanson in straight sets at home

WAGNER -- Wagner picked up a win at home over Hanson in straight sets on Tuesday night for its seventh consecutive victory and ninth win in the last 10 matches. Set scores were 25-14, 25-22 and 25-9. Wagner (14-4): Avari Bruguier had nine kills, 11 digs and three ace serves while Kya Kjeldgaard had 10 kills and three ace serves. Shalayne Nagel had eight digs and three ace serves while Macy Koupal had 24 assists. The Red Raiders travel to Tri-Valley on Oct. 2.
WAGNER, SD
kiwaradio.com

Dordt Hosts GPAC Foe Dakota Wesleyan Tonight

Sioux Center, Iowa — Dordt will host Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday night, September 22 in GPAC volleyball. The junior varsity match starts at 6:00 with the varsity scheduled to begin at 7:30. Dakota Wesleyan has opened the 2021 season with a 13-1 record and have won seven matches in a...
State
Iowa State
Mitchellrepublic.com

Dakota Wesleyan volleyball dealt first conference loss at Northwestern

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Dakota Wesleyan University's run among the ranks of the undefeated teams in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball play came to an end Wednesday night, with Northwestern answering a first-set defeat with three set victories for a 3-1 win. No. 15 Northwestern won the match 23-25, 25-22,...
Mitchellrepublic.com

South Dakota powers to Dakota Days victory over Indiana State

VERMILLION — A 35-7 margin after the first quarter in favor of the University of South Dakota gave the Coyotes a 38-10 victory Saturday on Dakota Days at the DakotaDome. The win was USD's first in Missouri Valley Football Conference play, improving to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in league games.
INDIANA STATE
leadercourier-times.com

Huskies win 2 home matches

The Huskies hosted 2 DAK-12 opponents last week and swept them both, beating the Lennox Orioles 25-18, 31-29, 25-16 and the Tea Area Titans 25-20, 25-21, 25-17. Both teams graduated strong senior classes and are starting multiple underclassmen. The Huskies are young, as well, but were the ones putting the pressure on their opponents.
LENNOX, SD
myheraldreview.com

Bisbee volleyball wins third straight match

BISBEE — After an 0-2 start, the Bisbee volleyball team has put together a three-game winning streak, knocking off the San Miguel Vipers three sets to two Saturday, improving their record to 3-2. Bisbee lost the first set 25-16, won the second and third sets, 25-22, 25-17, lost the fourth 25-18 and took the fifth and final set, 15-7.
BISBEE, AZ
Person
Mackenzie Miller
Mitchellrepublic.com

Dakota Wesleyan's Ady Dwight picks up second-straight GPAC top attacker honor

Two big weeks, two straight Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball attacker of the week awards for Dakota Wesleyan's Ady Dwight. Dwight, a sophomore from Langford, racked up 39 kills in a pair of conference wins on the week. Against the Dordt, she had 21 kills and four blocks and she hit .500 and piled up 18 kills and four blocks in a sweep over Briar Cliff. She hit .417 for the week.
Sioux City Journal

Briar Cliff football returns to action against Mount Marty

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University football team spent the last week putting 100 percent focus within. The Chargers didn’t play a game in the Great Plains Athletic Conference schedule last week, so that allowed the winless squad to work on individual skills so that they can try to get a win this week.
Mitchellrepublic.com

Dakota Wesleyan men's golf in ninth place after first two rounds at GPAC championships

ELKHORN, Neb. — The fall half of the Great Plains Athletic Conference's men's golf championship got off to a rough start for the Dakota Wesleyan University team. The Tigers concluded the opening 36 holes at The Club at Indian Creek in the Omaha suburb of Elkhorn with a two-day score of 618, which is tied for ninth place in a field of 11 teams. The Tigers had a opening day team score of 314, and lowered it by 10 team strokes on Day 2 with a score of 304.
GOLF
uofoathletics.com

Eagles Win Second Straight Conference Match

University of the Ozarks 2, Sul Ross State University 1. Records: University of the Ozarks (5-2-0, 2-0-0 ASC), Sul Ross State University (3-3-0, 0-2-0 ASC) The Eagles had ten shots on frame en route to a 2-1 win over a scrappy Sul Ross State team Saturday in American Southwest Conference play. The Eagles now have five overall wins and move to 2-0-0 in ASC action. The Eagles got a goal in the 11th minute from the attacking Daniel Lyon. Lorfils Milord received the assist. But Sul Ross State was awarded a penalty kick just three minutes later and connected on it to even the match 1-1. Halftime ended with a score of 1-1, but the Eagles put up eight shots, with four on frame. In the second half, the Eagles recorded nine shots. Eventually, the Eagles attack was too much for the Lobos as Jorensky Augustin had the game-winning goal in the 63rd minute on another pass from Milord. Just before Augustin's game-winner, Jonathan Julmiste had header that appeared to be a possible goal, but Sul Ross State goalkeeper Alexis Tellez made a great save. Overall, the Eagles had a 17-6 shots advantage and a 6-2 corner kicks advantage in the match. Tellez was forced into eight saves.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
Anniston Star

WATCH NOW: Briar Cliff volleyball wins five-set road match over Morningside

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University volleyball team has played in several five-set matches throughout the season. The Chargers (6-10, 1-5 GPAC) added one more five-setter to their resume Wednesday against Morningside, and they used the experiences from those long matches to come back and beat the Mustangs at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center.
ccxmedia.org

Champlin Park Boys Soccer Wins 7th Straight Match

The Champlin Park boys soccer team won its seventh straight match Tuesday, shutting out Coon Rapids 4-0. Sylvester Doe scored twice against the Cardinals with Leo Conneh and Abraham Lakis also scoring. Champlin Park (7-1-0) has not lost since dropping their first match of the season to 2nd-ranked Maple Grove...
thepointeruwsp.com

Pointers Handle River Falls to Win Ninth Straight

In a back-and-forth battle with the UW-River Falls Falcons, the Pointers won their second conference game of the season in Wednesday’s home WIAC matchup, improving to 11-2 on the season while the Falcons fell to 7-8. The Pointers won the match in three sets, but the first two sets were...
universitystar.com

Soccer defeats Georgia State, wins fourth straight match

Texas State soccer (5-2-1 overall, 2-0 Sun Belt) defeated the Georgia State Panthers (6-3-1 overall, 1-1 Sun Belt) 1-0 at home on Sept. 19, marking the fourth win in a row for the Bobcats. The first half was evenly matched throughout. The Panthers were aggressive to start, holding an early...
GEORGIA STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Lester Wins 200th, Cards Down Brewers For Ninth Straight Win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jon Lester notched his 200th career win, Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 for their ninth consecutive win. The Cardinals have won nine straight for the first time since 2004 to solidify their grip on the second NL wild card. They entered the night three agmes ahead of Cincinnati and Philadelphia for the final postseason spot. The longest winning streak in franchise history is 14 games, set in 1935. Milwaukee’s magic number over the Cardinals to clinch the division title remained at three.
Sioux City Journal

GPAC FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff wins first game of the season

YANKTON, S.D. — The Briar Cliff University football team bent a little bit on Saturday, but it didn’t break. The Chargers earned their first win under coach Shane LaDage with a 36-28 win over Mount Marty, breaking a winless streak so far this season. “I mean this, it’s all about...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Collegian

UMass men’s soccer beats Saint Joseph’s on the road 2-1 for its second straight win

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team defeated Saint Joseph’s 2-1 Saturday night to collect its second consecutive victory. The Minutemen (6-2-1, 1-1-0 Atlantic 10) scored one goal in each half to initially go up 2-0, which proved to be too big a deficit for the Hawks (3-6-0, 1-1-0 A-10) to come back from.

Comments / 0

