British number two Cameron Norrie came from behind to defeat top seed Andrey Rublev 3-6 6-3 6-4 and book his place in the final of the San Diego Open.Norrie, who had beaten number four seed Denis Shapovalov in the last eight, was broken in the fourth game of the opening set as Rublev moved 4-1 ahead.Although Norrie managed to hold his next couple of service games, the Russian world number five kept the pressure on to close out the opening set 6-3 in 35 minutes at the sunny Barnes Stadium.Superb performance from 🇬🇧 @cam_norrie The Brit defeats top seed Rublev...

TENNIS ・ 21 HOURS AGO