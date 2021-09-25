Klatt, Mendoza-to-Soto, big stops on defense boost Beaver Dam by Oregon

OREGON — Emotions were not in short supply in the Beaver Dam prep football team’s post-game huddle following Friday night’s Badger Large Conference clash with Oregon. Gabe Klatt ran for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Cam Mendoza’s only two completions of the game went for touchdowns and the Golden Beavers answered the bell when they needed to most — in the clutch. The result was a 26-21, come-from-behind win over the Panthers in a game with major postseason implications.