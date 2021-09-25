CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Editorial: Booster missteps make problem worse

Rocky Mount Telegram
 9 days ago

By President Joe Biden’s predictions, fully vaccinated American adults would be able to receive a third shot of the coronavirus vaccine starting Monday. It looks like the president jumped the gun, setting an artificial deadline that has left many Americans confused and state health officials scrambling to manage expectations. As we learned throughout this pandemic, confusion and mixed messaging usually lead to distrust in public health authorities, which already is killing Americans who don’t trust vaccines and expert guidance.

www.rockymounttelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Two Words Every American Should Hear

There has been much accomplished but there's still much to do in terms of getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, during the latest briefing by the White House COVID Response Team on Tuesday. He talked about herd immunity, what is known about mix-and-match booster shots, and said two words every American should hear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
Click10.com

Boosters will help but unvaccinated are a bigger problem, experts say

MIAMI – CDC director Rochelle Walensky ultimately decided to make frontline workers — healthcare workers, teachers, first responders — eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, along with people 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and any adult at high risk with underlying medical conditions.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
NPR

Nurses Are In Short Supply. Employers Worry Vaccine Mandate Could Make It Worse

Data shows that health care workers are some of the people most skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine. President Biden's mandate says they have to get vaccinated. In most other industries, workers have the option to get tested instead of getting the vaccine but not in health care. And now health care employers are worried that they could lose their workers right when they need them most. Here's NPR's Andrea Hsu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Marietta Daily Journal

Editorial: Let science lead the way on COVID booster shots

The Biden administration got ahead of the science last month in proposing to make all Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 eligible for a booster shot. That’s why it was good to see a federal advisory panel last week reassert the role that data and critical thinking must play in managing this pandemic. The White House and public health experts may share the same goals, but science — not politics — must shape the nation’s vaccination strategy.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

OSHA cannot constitutionally coerce people into vaccinations

President Joe Biden says he will have federal regulators make employers require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or else they'll have to pay for continuous testing of the unvaccinated. That plan raises a serious constitutional problem: The federal government lacks the power to coerce people into vaccinations. The Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
WTHI

States sound alarm over Covid-19 outbreaks among school kids

As school districts across the country reopen, some state officials are voicing concern about the vulnerability of children as the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant takes aim at the unvaccinated. Covid-19 cases are surging among children as the school year begins -- many in districts without mask mandates -- and...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy