Letter: Carolina Connector puts area in logistics spotlight

Plans are coming along for the new Nash County Animal Shelter that will more than double the capacity of the current shelter. “The Nash County Board of Commissioners know that people are more passionate about pets now than ever before,” said Nash County board Chairman Robbie Davis. “We realize that our current shelter is inadequate, and the opportunity arose for us to receive a significant grant to build a new animal facility. We are very pleased to begin work on this capital improvement project now that otherwise would have probably taken several more years.”

NASH COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO