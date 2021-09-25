CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Letter: Carolina Connector puts area in logistics spotlight

Rocky Mount Telegram
 9 days ago

The CSX/NC DOT Carolina Connector puts Rocky Mount and Edgecombe County in the logistics spotlight. Interest continues to build in the intermodal facility on Old Battleboro Road as we approach opening day in early October. Since its announcement in April 2019, the Carolina Connector has been on the radar of shippers and businesses all across the U.S. As businesses have followed its construction, consultants and business firms have deluged the Carolinas Gateway Partnership (CGP) staff with questions about its progress, its opening date and how to access the logistics opportunities it represents.

www.rockymounttelegram.com

