Alaska state employee arrested on charges of possessing child pornography

By Megan Pacer
alaskasnewssource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska state employee and Eagle River man has been arrested by the FBI on charges of possession of child pornography. John Daniel Brooks, 51, is a programmer in the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, a state employee directory shows. He was arrested this week for allegedly possessing and accessing child pornography through an external hard drive attached to his work computer.

Comments / 8

Cori Smith
8d ago

Disgusting...He probably had plans for the kids..I would investigate wife and all friends and Family members ...

Rellrider
8d ago

Him or his wife shouldn't be able to have those children in the house period!! 🤬

KISSMYA$$
8d ago

nasty. glad they caught him before he could molest his foster kids

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska#Child Pornography#Fbi#Foster Children#Ktuu#Eagle River#Anchorage Field Office
