Alaska state employee arrested on charges of possessing child pornography
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska state employee and Eagle River man has been arrested by the FBI on charges of possession of child pornography. John Daniel Brooks, 51, is a programmer in the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, a state employee directory shows. He was arrested this week for allegedly possessing and accessing child pornography through an external hard drive attached to his work computer.www.alaskasnewssource.com
