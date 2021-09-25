Defense, running game lead Rockford past Hudsonville in the game of the week

Rockford 21, Hudsonville 16

Rockford was tested for a second straight week and once again the Rams found a way to win, this time 21-16 against a game Hudsonville squad.

"I am proud of the way our kids stayed tough and stayed mentally strong," Rockford head coach Brent Cummings said. "They believed again that they were going to make a special play at the end of the game."

Senior quarterback Zak Ahern ran for 153 yard and two scores and Gabe Spees carried 11 times for 75 yards as Rockford compiled 235 yards on the ground.

"It was a dogfight the whole game," Ahern said. "Our defense really stepped up which was awesome to see and that's what won us the game."

FOX 17 Rockford 21, Hudsonville 16

Hudsonville was led by senior receiver Dylan Ham who caught three passes for 194 yards and a score.

Sophomore running back Ryan Ahern scored the Rams first TD of the night on a two-yard run.

The Eagles had the ball with just over a minute to play in the game near midfield but on 4th down, Rams senior linebacker Luke VanderWiel broke up a pass to seal the win.

"I just knew we had to make the stop or else it would have been a really tight game," VanderWiel said. "I didn't want it to be like last game so I had to make this play.

FOX 17 Rockford 21, Belding 16

Rockford (3-0, 5-0) will play at Jenison next Friday while Hudsonville (2-1, 2-3) hosts East Kentwood.