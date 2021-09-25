CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caledonia, MI

Caledonia runs away from Grand Haven to remain perfect

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqZiK_0c7YfFMT00

Caledonia beat Grand Haven, 42-13 on Friday night to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Fighting Scots were led by Brock Townsend who would score a 34 yard touchdown to extend the early lead to 16 points.

After an Owen Graham interception in the third quarter, Townsend would score from 64 yards out to help extend the lead.

Cal will travel to West Ottawa in week six.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
City
Grand Haven, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
Caledonia, MI
Sports
City
Caledonia, MI
Grand Haven, MI
Football
Grand Haven, MI
Education
Grand Haven, MI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#American Football#Cal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy