6 YouTube Playlists in Data Science For Every Educational Purpose

Data scientists and data analysts share a lot of the same job duties, while also having some pretty big differences in their day-to-day work. Of course, a company could call someone a data scientist and they mainly perform data analyst work, and the same can be said for the other way around, while less common most likely, but it still very much exists. A very popular tech company, for example, has a data scientist description that describes or requires no machine learning algorithm experience. This example is important because it will also dictate how your educational experience is. However, it is probably best to gain a sense of what each role is on average, as well as your specific interests within each field — for example, Natural Language Processing (NLP) for data scientists would be a specific field you could specialize in. With that being said, let’s give some examples of the similarities and differences between the educational routes you could take to be a data scientist or data analyst.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO