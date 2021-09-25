CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 YouTube Playlists in Data Science For Every Educational Purpose

Cover picture for the articleNowadays, you can find many data science courses online. The problem is many of them have similar content. You don’t gain new skills or knowledge by taking courses with similar curriculums. As a data scientist, you need a variety of skills such as “How to develop a model,” “How to tune a model,” and “How to interpret results.” If you take courses that only cover, for example, the math behind algorithms, you may not become successful in your journey.

4 Ways to Make Your Educational Videos on YouTube More Accessible

According to Cisco research, worldwide IP video traffic will account for 82 percent of the world's IP traffic by 2022, up from 75 percent in 2017! Content providers must make their films as accessible as possible, especially in education. There are a few easy measures you can take to make your educational films more accessible to everyone. These include captions, transcriptions, and audio descriptions. An accessible media player is critical, and the media player should be compatible with a variety of systems and browsers.
Intuitions are extremely helpful in learning data science

And where I rave for a bit about Deep Learning with Python by Francois Chollet. In my experience, two types of people exist when it comes to math. Consider for example these two explanations of principal component analysis for these two types of audiences:. Those who prefer stories: in PCA...
A Step-by-Step Guide to Completely Learn Data Science by Doing Projects

There are over 5 million registered users on Kaggle. Over 5 million enrolled for at least one of Andrew Ng’s machine learning courses. The data science job market is highly competitive. It doesn’t matter if you are learning data science through a master’s program or self-learning. Being hands-on and having practical exposure is absolutely necessary to stand out. It will give you as much confidence as one gets from a real job experience.
How to Create an Irresistible Data Science Resume (with code)

Writing a good resume is tough. You have to sum up all the good things you did in your professional life, tailor your resume to a job description and even create a good-looking resume to distinguish yourself from the pack. But you’re neither a creative writer nor a graphic designer....
How to Be an Encouraging Supervisor for Your Data Science Intern

7 actionable steps that can benefit your team and the intern. I haven’t felt this accomplished in a while. You can get promoted, make a lot of money writing online, and build a loyal audience as a top writer, yet, it doesn’t match up to the satisfaction of helping a data enthusiast unleash his true potential.
5 Viral games that can make data science fun AF

There are numerous things we can do in life to have fun while also improving our talents without even recognising it. Gaming is one of these methods. We all like to play. now and again to unwind, de-stress, and take our minds off work. Gaming is also a fantastic method...
5 Things To Learn As A Data Science Foundation In 2021

It is easy to see why one might want to enter the Data Science field in 2021. The industry has been booming now for a number of years, and only seems to continue to grow as time passes. On top of that, the job pays quite well, so both of those in tandem add up to create a pretty good career choice.
Data Scientist vs Data Analyst Education

Data scientists and data analysts share a lot of the same job duties, while also having some pretty big differences in their day-to-day work. Of course, a company could call someone a data scientist and they mainly perform data analyst work, and the same can be said for the other way around, while less common most likely, but it still very much exists. A very popular tech company, for example, has a data scientist description that describes or requires no machine learning algorithm experience. This example is important because it will also dictate how your educational experience is. However, it is probably best to gain a sense of what each role is on average, as well as your specific interests within each field — for example, Natural Language Processing (NLP) for data scientists would be a specific field you could specialize in. With that being said, let’s give some examples of the similarities and differences between the educational routes you could take to be a data scientist or data analyst.
Top Data Science Certifications

Microsoft Certified Azure Data Scientist Associate. Rather than take twenty to thirty data science certifications, I will instead be discussing what I think are the four most important certifications from a reputable source. The qualities that I am assessing include, but are not limited to: topics covered, wow factor, and brand. Being both a data analyst and data scientist over the past few years, I have continued to realize what is key in being successful within the data science field. With that being said, I will be discussing the top data science certifications as decided by Indeed [2], as well as what I think are the top four of those total top certifications.
8 Tools Every Data Scientists Should Use

I know how overwhelming the first read of your first research paper could be. This is why I felt like sharing my best tips and practical tools I use daily to simplify my life and be more efficient when looking for interesting research papers and reading them. Here are the most useful tools I use daily as a research scientist for finding and reading AI research papers!
Complete Guide to Spark and PySpark Setup for Data Science

Complete A-Z on how to set-up Spark for Data Science including using Spark with Scala and with Python via PySpark as well as integration with Jupyter notebooks. Apache Spark is a unified analytics engine for big data processing, with built-in modules for streaming, SQL, machine learning and graph processing. It is fast becoming the de-facto tool for data scientists to investigate big data.
Managing AI and data science: Practical lessons from big pharma

Data science and artificial intelligence are adding a new dimension to drug discovery and development, emphasizing computation and machine learning. Given this shift, pharmaceutical companies are actively building infrastructure, data, tools, and teams to bring together data scientists with biology and life science experts. Pharma and biotech innovation offer a...
Foundation Series: Data Science, Psychohistory, and the Future of Humanity

Psychohistory is an interdisciplinary science that combines sociology and mathematics with the goal to predict future events in large societies. The theory is inspired by the emergence of gas from billions of atoms, and similar amounts are considered when the first axiom talks about sufficiently large populations. The real world would face challenges related to three main areas - scale, limits of current knowledge, and ethics. We can't describe mechanisms underlying changes in societies mathematically with the required level of precision. We just don't understand them well enough. Yet.
3 Cool Features of Python Altair

Data visualization is an integral part of data science. It expedites many tasks such as exploring data, delivering results, storytelling, and so on. Thankfully, there are great data visualization libraries for Python. Altair is a declarative statistical visualization library for Python. It provides several features to perform data analysis while...
Shawnee professor's 'Science in Seconds' brings lessons to YouTube

Tony Gerard, a Shawnee Community College instructor who is used to taking his students outdoors, is taking to YouTube, sharing his love of science in short videos about the world around us. His “Science in Seconds” presentations – no longer than a few minutes each – are gaining a following...
Diving Deep into Computer Vision, Transformers, and NLP

Has it been a while since you’ve had a chance to explore a topic in depth? You’re in the right place. Life has been hectic for many of us of late, which means that taking time to really learn, absorb, and reflect can be a challenge. We’re here to help with a selection of recent posts that cover a wide and diverse range of topics, but that still have one thing in common: a patient, careful, and engaging approach to complex topics. Let’s get started!
Data Structure and Algorithm Questions in Data Science: A Discussion

Alongside data manipulation, analytical insights, and business communication, the ability to translate mathematics and statistics into code to model or explore a problem is one of the hallmarks of a great data scientist. A well understood facet of data analysis is that more data = better insights, but to write...
Render Interactive plots with Matplotlib

Good charts effectively convey information. Great charts enable, inform, and improve decision making.” — Dante Vitagliano. Interactive charts are loved by all as they can tell a story more effectively. The same is true in data science and allied fields. Exploratory data analysis is an essential step in the data preprocessing pipeline, and there are a lot of libraries available in the ecosystem to achieve that. The graphic below beautifully encapsulates this idea.
Using Microservices to Build and Scale Data Functions

Microservices is my go-to framework for building a nimble, effective data function. Here’s how and what I’ve learned. A data team is a specialist business function setup to leverage data and insights in decision making. I’ve built two data teams in my career so far. The first was building the...
All Top Python Libraries for Data Science Explained (with Code)

Python libraries for data science in plain English and resources to learn them for free. Python is one of the most popular programming languages used in data science. It offers a high number of libraries that provide great functionality to deal with mathematics, statistics, and scientific function. However, Python has...
