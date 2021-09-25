CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban's takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan, putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan. But both sides still need each other. As the Biden administration looks for new ways to stop terrorist threats in Afghanistan, it probably will look...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

The single flawed assumption that sunk Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal plan

The linchpin of President Joe Biden's plan to conduct a well-ordered departure from Afghanistan was the fanciful assumption that an Afghan military trained, equipped, and advised by the United States for 20 years at the cost of $83 billion would be capable of holding off the Taliban long enough for a steady stream of American citizens and Afghan evacuees to leave the country calmly over several months.
U.S. POLITICS
knoxvilletimes.com

India, US express concern on Pakistan's role in Afghanistan

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): A day after US Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged the presence of terror groups in Pakistan, India and the United States have expressed concern over Islamabad's role in Afghanistan. Speaking on the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, Foreign Secretary...
WORLD
tribuneledgernews.com

US national security officials express concern about terror threats tied to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — Top U.S. national security officials on Tuesday said they were concerned about the threat posed by foreign terrorist groups following American military forces' chaotic exit last month from Afghanistan. National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid testified before Congress that the Taliban's reemergence and takeover of Afghanistan could set...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
Washington Post

To help U.S. allies flee Afghanistan, these advocates turned to Iran

The female lawmakers were moving from house to house, trying to stay one step ahead of the Taliban fighters they feared were stalking former government officials since taking over Afghanistan last month. The militants controlled Kabul airport, threatening one escape route. At the borders, security was more relaxed, but most...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
WORLD
New York Post

McKenzie says Taliban offered Kabul control, Austin blames State Dept. for chaos

The head of the US Central Command admitted Wednesday that the Taliban offered to let American troops take charge of security in Kabul during the final days of the US evacuation from Afghanistan — an offer the US did not accept — while Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin blamed the State Department for the failed evacuation of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Husain Haqqani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Raja Krishnamoorthi
The Independent

Hypersonic weapons: a missile so fast you won’t even see it coming

In 1942 something unthinkable happened. The Japanese army captured Singapore. For the British empire it was the single most devastating defeat ever suffered and, in an historical sense, it was the beginning of the end for the European empires. Critical to the success of the Japanese operation was the ability...
MILITARY
Fox News

Kabul faces blackout as Taliban fails to pay the bills

Afghanistan’s capital could be plunged into darkness as the winter sets in because the country’s new Taliban rulers haven’t paid Central Asian electricity suppliers or resumed collecting money from consumers. Unless addressed, the situation could cause a humanitarian disaster, warned Daud Noorzai, who resigned as chief executive of the country’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Intelligence Agency#On Intelligence#Ap#Taliban#American#Pakistani#Democrat#The U N General Assembly
Washington Post

U.S. Navy hit by another international bribery scandal

Federal agents are investigating a new U.S. Navy corruption case that has strong echoes of the Fat Leonard scandal, with a defense contractor facing accusations that he delivered cash bribes and bilked the Navy of at least $50 million to service its ships in foreign ports, according to recently unsealed court records.
MLS
Business Insider

The FBI charged an English-speaking narrator who voiced recruitment videos for ISIS, including one showing the decapitation of James Foley

Mohammad Khalifa, a 38-year-old Canadian, has been arrested and charged with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS. Khalifa translated and narrated 15 videos for the terrorist organization in English. A criminal complaint says ISIS recruited Khalifa to its media bureau because of his fluency in English. A man who...
U.S. POLITICS
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
The Independent

North Korea threatens top UN body after emergency meeting

North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country's missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body.During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea's missile launches and calls on it to fully implement council resolutions that ban its ballistic missile firings. On Sunday, Jo Chol Su, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, warned the U.N. council it “had better think what consequences it will bring in the future in case it tries to encroach...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
AFP

In Iraq, big neighbour Iran faces growing backlash

As Iraq heads to the polls on October 10, a spotlight has fallen on the outsized influence neighbouring Iran wields -- but also on the growing popular backlash against it. The parliamentary vote is being held early as a concession to a pro-democracy movement that railed against an Iraqi political system it decried as inept, corrupt and beholden to Iran. "One of the more alarming things for Iran in Iraq right now is the huge sense of public dissatisfaction towards Iran," said political scientist Marsin Alshamary. "That's one of the things Iran wasn't expecting and something it has to grapple with," said the Harvard Kennedy School researcher.
MIDDLE EAST
New York Post

Kabul mosque targeted by bomb, ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban

A bomb exploded Sunday at a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, killing a “number of civilians,” according to a Taliban spokesman. The bomb targeted the entrance of Eidgah Mosque in Kabul, the site of a memorial service for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah. Mujahid. He later tweeted that the attack...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Blast rocks Kabul after Taliban hold victory rally

Taliban supporters and senior figures held their first mass rally near Kabul on Sunday, but the show of strength was overshadowed by a bomb blast targeting mourners inside the Afghan capital. - 'Leave Afghanistan to Afghanistan' - The blast, which could be heard across the centre of the capital, came shortly after the new Taliban "interim government" staged a rally just outside the capital, from which they were driven out in 2001 in a US-led operation launched after the 9/11 attacks.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy