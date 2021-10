This saga really is the gift that keeps on giving for content-hungry writers. Late last week, Teofimo Lopez signed off on Triller’s plan to move his mandatory title fight with George Kambosos Jr. from October 4th at Hulu Theater to October 16th at Barclays Center. Two days later, FITE TV officially listed the date as the 16th, while Madison Square Garden pulled the event from its schedule. It seems they may have jumped the gun, however, as Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reports that Kambosos “is pushing for a six-figure increase in his purse” in return for agreeing to the move.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO