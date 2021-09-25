CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

14-year-old JCPS student describes prior shooting near bus stop where her brother died in drive-by

By Gil Corsey
wdrb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students warned JCPS about gunshots near the bus stop at the corner of Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets weeks before 16-year-old Tyree Smith died there Wednesday in a drive-by. Salena Smith-Garrett, Tyree Smith's young sister said the morning of the drive-by marked the third shooting in the area near the bus stop in the six weeks since Jefferson County Public Schools started a new school year.

www.wdrb.com

