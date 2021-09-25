3 Pawesomely Fun Events to Help Hudson Valley Shelter Animals

With most of the world always on high alert, we thought it would be a good idea to remind everyone not to panic if you see someone walking around with a bow and arrows. Any other time of year, someone in the woods walking around with a bow and some arrows may be cause for concern but not now!! If you are a hunter or have a hunter in your family, you most likely already know that hunting season is about to open up. If you aren't familiar with any of the hunting seasons across the Hudson Valley let us fill you in.

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO