CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Poughkeepsie, NY

3 Pawesomely Fun Events to Help Hudson Valley Shelter Animals

By Robyn Taylor
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The one thing I can say about my friends with pets, and myself for that matter, is that we love animals. Maybe not as much as we love our own animals, but as a rule, we love all animals. The other thing I can say about my animal loving friends is that we love to party. Wouldn’t it be cool if we could combine our love of animals and parties? Well, I’ve got great news. There are 3 events coming up that do just that and the first one is tonight.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Is the Hudson Valley on the Verge of a Nasty Stink Bug Invasion?

If you had asked me ten years ago what a stink bug was, I would have looked at you like you had two heads. Or I’d be waiting for a punch line. I never even heard of stink bugs until maybe 7 years ago when they suddenly appeared. And they made their presence known. I saw hundreds of them that first season. And it got even worse the next season.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The World’s Biggest Halloween Party is Coming to Dutchess County

It’s that time of the year again. Ghosts, goblins, witches, and paranormal everything. Yup, Halloween is right around the corner and people are already planning their elaborate costumes, parties and decorations. If Halloween is one of your favorite holidays, this event is a must. It’s being called the biggest Halloween...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Society
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
Saugerties, NY
Lifestyle
Beacon, NY
Lifestyle
Saugerties, NY
Society
City
Beacon, NY
Beacon, NY
Society
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Saugerties, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Extremely Popular Cookie Pop-Up Returns to the Hudson Valley

An insanely popular cookie shop from upstate is selling their cookies here in the Hudson Valley for one day only. There was a big debate a few weeks ago about what the Hudson Valley's favorite cookies were. Some psychopaths tried to claim it was packaged cookie that. If you're like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Hudson Valley#Farm Animals#Catoberfest#The Red Onion Restaurant
94.3 Lite FM

12 Tricks to Solving the Toughest Hudson Valley Corn Mazes

These 12 tips will help you quickly tackle even the toughest Hudson Valley corn mazes without getting frustrated or tired. 12 Important Tips For Surviving a Hudson Valley Corn Maze. A festive Hudson Valley corn maze can quickly turn from a fun fall activity into a tragic nightmare. Before you...
HOBBIES
94.3 Lite FM

HomeGoods From Home? Dream Come True or Nightmare For the Wallet?

This could go one of two ways, it may be really good for some, and really bad for others. HomeGoods now has an online store for some of their goods. Now, how many of you are likely to pop into one of the HomeGoods locations in the Hudson Valley (Poughkeepsie, Monroe, Kingston, Middletown) to grab something really quick? Probably many of us, right? How many of us are also guilty of buying all sorts of RANDOM stuff that you didn’t need whatsoever, because you happened to pass by it in the store.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

If You See People in the Woods With Bows and Arrows, Don’t Panic

With most of the world always on high alert, we thought it would be a good idea to remind everyone not to panic if you see someone walking around with a bow and arrows. Any other time of year, someone in the woods walking around with a bow and some arrows may be cause for concern but not now!! If you are a hunter or have a hunter in your family, you most likely already know that hunting season is about to open up. If you aren't familiar with any of the hunting seasons across the Hudson Valley let us fill you in.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
94.3 Lite FM

$8.7 Million New York Lotto Jackpot Won in Hudson Valley

An $8.7 million lottery jackpot was claimed in the Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter. A Limited Liability Company...
94.3 Lite FM

Genius New Device Found Hiding on Poughkeepsie Shopping Carts

Have you seen this new device hitchhiking on your shopping cart yet? Do you know what it is? I was floored when I found out. I was a bit surprised when I saw this weird modification on a shopping cart during my last visit to the grocery store. I didn't think they could possibly add any new technological advancements to the shopping cart but here we are.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Shocking Halloween Display is Terrifying Hudson Valley Drivers

A disturbing Halloween display found on a busy Hudson Valley road is scaring some local drivers. I was driving near Route 9 just as it was getting dark and saw the creepy figure heading towards the road from behind a tree. I quickly hit the brakes and focused on the hairy animal before quickly breathing a sigh of relief.
POLITICS
94.3 Lite FM

10 Year-Old Sleepover Goes Wrong in a Weird Way

Mom is looking for some advice, can you help her out?. Do you have friends that call or text you all the time for advice? Are YOU the person all of your friends say gives the best advice? Do you have kids? If you answered yes to any of my questions, then you are the person we need to talk too.
KIDS
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy