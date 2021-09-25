CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ride operators didn’t notice girl, 6, wasn’t buckled in before deadly fall

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado amusement park employees failed to notice that a 6-year-old girl was not fastened into her thrill ride seat before she fell 110 feet to her death earlier this month, according to investigators. Little Wongel Estifanos was ejected from the Haunted Mine Drop ride in Glenwood Springs while on vacation...

nypost.com

