Adam Fox sees continuity being big help to Rangers defense
Four of the Rangers’ top six defensemen are returning this season. Norris Trophy-winner Adam Fox believes the continuity will be more than beneficial. “Obviously, chemistry is a big thing,” Fox said Friday after Day 2 of training camp. “I was lucky enough to have that with Ryan [Lindgren] right away. [K’Andre Miller] got better and as the year progressed, he’s got a lot of scale. [Jacob Trouba] is a guy that’s been in the league a while and the way he plays kind of lifts the whole D up a little bit.nypost.com
