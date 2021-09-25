CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Near Earth Objects #SpaceSaturday

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe image above is of asteroid 2016 AJ193, the 1,001st near earth asteroid that has been clocked by planetary radar since 1968. But there are about 27,000 near earth objects. What are they? Here’s more from Centauri Project:. The significance of planetary radar for simple security is obvious. Including telescopes...

