Boris Johnson has told business leaders that avoiding Christmas food shortages is their responsibility, claiming it is not the government’s job to “fix” supply problems.As the Conservative party conference opened, the prime minister admitted to having known for months that the haulage industry was in trouble – and, strikingly, admitted that the problems may continue into the festive season.But, when asked if more emergency visas would be issued in order to mitigate the situation, he turned the tables on the industries involved, arguing it was “fundamentally up to them to work out the way ahead”.“In the end, those businesses,...

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO