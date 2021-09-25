CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine rolls Parchment to stay unbeaten

By Zac Harmon
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 8 days ago
Parchment (3-1) hosted Constantine (4-0) to kick off play in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore Division.

The Panthers and Falcons traded touchdown drives early before Constantine pulled away in the 2nd half.

Final Score: Constantine 64, Parchment 14.

Constantine improves to 5-0 overall, 1-0 in the SAC-Valley.

Parchment falls to 3-2 overall, 0-1 in the SAC-Valley.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

