DILLSBORO — “ColorFest,” Dillsboro’s 13th annual fine arts and crafts fair, will hit the streets on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m until 4 p.m. in the historic town. Located just a few miles off the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the walk-about mountain town of Dillsboro has been a popular tourist location since 1886 when visitors arrived by train and spent several weeks. Now, 135 years later, the railroad tracks on Railroad Street still are in use by the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad, and to the enjoyment of today’s tourists, the town hosts daylong festivals to showcase the abundance of local handcrafts and musical talents. The image of the historic town of Dillsboro has evolved into the place to come for appreciation of the arts.

DILLSBORO, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO